New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces Incoming 2026 Class of Inductees

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America celebrates 250 years of independence, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) announces its next class of Jersey legends whose accomplishments have shaped the world as we know it. The list of 13 inductees includes Grammy award-winning recording artist SZA, the 50th Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman, and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

"The Class of 2026 showcases the diverse talent, resilience, and spirit of achievement that define the great state of New Jersey," said NJHOF Chairman Jon F. Hanson. "Each inductee, through their creativity, leadership, and pursuit of excellence, has made impactful contributions that continue to inspire future generations."

The inductees will be honored at the 18th Annual NJHOF Induction Ceremony on September 24, 2026, hosted by Danny DeVito at the recently-completed Dream Live Performing Arts Center at American Dream. General Admission ticket sales for the event will be announced at a later date.

"As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, New Jersey is proud to honor a remarkable group of individuals whose achievements reflect the talent, innovation, and determination that define the Garden State," said Governor Mikie Sherrill. "The New Jersey Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 has made a lasting impact in their fields and serves as an inspiration to future generations. I congratulate this outstanding class of inductees and thank them for their contributions to New Jersey and beyond."

The homecoming celebration for these Garden State greats will be complemented by year-round programming that honors the lasting impact of inductees from the Class of 2026 and previous years at the state-of-the-art NJHOF at American Dream. "Our mission is to provide everyone with a hero to look up to, both in times of struggle and achievement," said Steve Edwards, NJHOF President. "Each of this year's thirteen inductees exemplifies the concept of Areté, or striving for your highest potential in the face of adversity, offering boundless inspiration to those pursuing their own aspirations."

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 is:

Arts & Letters

Big Joe Henry, "Livin' Large and Lovin' Life" New Jersey radio personality and philanthropist

Education, Research, Engineering & Science

Geraldine R. Dodge*, author, philanthropist, and benefactor of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation

Thomas M. Eastwick, Founder and President of Eastwick College and the HoHoKus School of Trade and Technical Sciences

Enterprise

James E. Burke*, Former CEO of Johnson & Johnson

Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest health network

Christopher J. Paladino, President of New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO)

Performing Arts & Entertainment

The Rascals, American rock band known for top-chart hits including "Groovin"

SZA, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Academy Award nominee

Public Service

Donald Milford Payne Sr.*, New Jersey's first African American elected to Congress

Governor Christine Todd Whitman, writer, former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and New Jersey's 50th Governor

Sports

Dr. John J. McMullen*, Former owner of the New Jersey Devils and Houston Astros

Lawrence Taylor, Former New York Giants linebacker for 13 seasons

Unsung Hero

Tom Weatherall, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish® New Jersey

*Being honored posthumously.

The 13 inductees were chosen from 60 nominees after a public vote. The Hall of Fame reserves the right to announce other inductees at a later time.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 17 ceremonies for more than 260 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org.

Click here for elements

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Aimee Brooks, [email protected], (973) 204-1339

SOURCE New Jersey Hall of Fame