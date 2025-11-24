New Jersey Hall of Fame Welcomes Home Jonas Brothers and 19 Other Garden State Heroes

The organization's 17th Annual Induction Ceremony, hosted by Danny DeVito, took place just steps away from its new permanent home at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey was burning up with pride this weekend as Jonas Brothers and 19 other Garden State heroes were honored at the 17th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) Induction Ceremony!

Hosted by Danny DeVito, the event took place on Friday, November 21, at The Rink @ The Arena at American Dream and included a lineup of iconic Jersey moments. Jon Bon Jovi presented David Bryan, keyboardist for rock band Bon Jovi, with his induction award, while Actress Edie Falco of The Sopranos honored Dana S. Bash, CNN's chief political correspondent, with her award. The night was electrified with performances by David Bryan and John Rzeznik, founder and frontman of the rock band Goo Goo Dolls.

While all three members of the Jonas Brothers were on stage accepting their award, Nick Jonas said, "And to every kid at home wondering if you can make it, wondering if big dreams can come out of a small town, the answer is yes. New Jersey prepares you for life. If you can survive the Turnpike traffic and the shore on Labor Day weekend, you can survive anything."

Dorothea Bongiovi was inducted as an Unsung Hero to honor her work as founder and program director of JBJ Soul Kitchen, a "pay-it-forward" community restaurant model. "I am truly honored to be inducted and humbled to be included with those who came before me, especially Anna Diaz-White, who was a huge inspiration for me," she said.

Governor Phil Murphy, First Lady Tammy Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill, and Senator Cory Booker all offered their congratulations to this year's inductees and underscored the pride New Jersey takes in its hometown heroes.

"New Jersey is honored to be home to so many Hall of Famers who continue to inspire us all," said Governor Phil Murphy. "Their talent, grit, and heart reflect the classic Jersey spirit that has always set us apart. Each one of this year's inductees reminds us that no matter where life takes us, our New Jersey roots always keep us grounded.

"The New Jersey Hall of Fame showcases the stories and achievements that make our state so extraordinary," said Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way. "This landmark honors the innovators, artists, and leaders who have shaped our state's identity. By celebrating their legacy, we inspire generations to lead with purpose and carry forward that same spirit of service."

"Tonight, we celebrate more of the icons who put New Jersey on the map. I am thrilled to join in recognizing the talent, hard work and dedication of this year's inductees," said First Lady Tammy Murphy. "The New Jersey Hall of Fame enshrines the talent that defines the Jersey spirit and reminds us that, in every generation, greatness begins right here in the Garden State."

This homecoming celebration for these Garden State greats will be enhanced by year-round programming that honors the lasting impact of inductees from the Class of 2025 and previous years.

"Every generation deserves role models who inspire them to be their best selves," said Jon F. Hanson, Chairman of the NJHOF. "Celebrating New Jersey's heroes reminds us all that greatness starts with overcoming challenges and believing you can make a difference in the lives of others."

Those interested in learning more about these Jersey legends can visit the New Jersey Hall of Fame at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ. The 10,000-square-foot center includes state-of-the-art exhibits that showcase the best of the Garden State, such as a karaoke stage where visitors can sing alongside holograms of musicians like Gloria Gaynor and Wyclef Jean, and a Late Night Jersey TV Studio where participants can interview holograms of Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Connie Chung, Jason Alexander, and other renowned New Jerseyans. Click here for more information.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is:

Arts & Letters

Dana S. Bash, CNN chief political correspondent, anchor of "Inside Politics with Dana Bash" and Co-Anchor of "State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash"

Mary Alice Williams, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist, a founding anchor of CNN, and former anchor for NJTV News

Enterprise

Frank Bisignano, Commissioner of the United States Social Security Administration and Chief Executive Officer of the United States Internal Revenue Service

David Burke, renowned restaurateur and culinary innovator

Lawrence R. Inserra, Jr., chairman & CEO of Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.

Zygi Wilf, businessman, real estate developer, chairman and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings

Performing Arts & Entertainment

David Bryan, keyboardist for rock band Bon Jovi and Tony Award-winning lyricist and composer

The Isley Brothers, a Grammy Award-winning music group

Jonas Brothers, an award-winning pop band

Michael E. Uslan, originator and executive producer of the Batman movie franchise

Public Service

John P. Keegan, chairman and CEO, Charles Edison Fund and Edison Innovation Foundation

Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver*, New Jersey's second Lieutenant Governor and the first woman of color elected to statewide office in the state's history

William Edward Simon*, businessman, philanthropist, and former United States Secretary of the Treasury

David T. Wilentz*, former attorney general of New Jersey and founder of law firm Wilentz, Goldman, and Spitzer

Sports

Martin Brodeur, former ice hockey goaltender and current team executive for the New Jersey Devils

Hubie Brown, former basketball player, analyst, and two-time NBA Coach of the Year

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles

Unsung Hero

Dorothea Bongiovi, founder and program director of JBJ Soul Kitchen, a "pay-it-forward" community restaurant model that serves in-need and paying customers to address issues of insecurity while connecting people to critical resources.

Educator of the Year

Drury Thorp, a passionate educator known for innovative, student-centered teaching that inspires curiosity, deep thinking, and civic engagement. She creates meaningful, real-world learning experiences that empower students and strengthen communities.

Education, Research, Engineering, and Science

The Honorable Shirley Ann Jackson, Ph.D., president emerita of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, theoretical physicist at AT&T Bell Labs, and recipient of the National Medal of Science.

*Being honored posthumously.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 17 ceremonies for more than 260 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org .

