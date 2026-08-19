NEW JERSEY TEAMSTERS ENDORSE BIPARTISAN SLATE OF PRO-UNION CANDIDATES FOR CONGRESS

Sen. Booker, House Members Fight to Enhance Collective Bargaining Rights

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New Jersey Teamsters announced their Congressional endorsements. The candidates are incumbents who have demonstrated a commitment to American workers by voting for the Faster Labor Contracts Act (FLCA).

Teamsters endorsed Senator Cory Booker (D) and Representative Donald Norcross (D-1st District). Booker co-authored the Senate version of the FLCA and voluntarily recognized his campaign's staff union with the Teamsters in 2020. A lifelong union member, FLCA co-author, and Chair of the Congressional Labor Caucus, Norcross has also supported the Teamsters by serving as the lead sponsor of the Butch-Lewis Act and fighting to protect collective bargaining rights for federal workers.

The Teamsters also endorsed Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd District), Herb Conaway (D-3rd District), Chris Smith (R-4th District), Josh Gottheimer (D-5th District), Frank Pallone (D-6th District), Robert Menendez (D-8th District), Nellie Pou (D-9th District), LaMonica McIver (D-10th District), and Analilia Mejia (D-11th District).

The Faster Labor Contracts Act, a Teamsters-backed bill that passed the House of Representatives in June, would become the most significant labor legislation enacted in 80 years. It would streamline the process for newly organized workers who are working to secure their first collective bargaining agreement.

"There are more than 50,000 Teamsters throughout New Jersey, and they all agree that our union should only support politicians who support us," said Al Rispoli, President of Teamsters Joint Council 73. "This bipartisan coalition refused to vote no on the FLCA even in the face of immense pressure from corporate lobbyists. They stood strong and had our backs, so we'll do the same for them when we go to the polls in November."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE New Jersey Teamsters