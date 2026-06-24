New McCain® SureCrisp® Seaside Fries Deliver Boardwalk Flavor and Long-lasting Craveable Crispiness as Takeout Demand Rises

Salt-, pepper- and garlic-seasoned fries crafted to withstand delivery journey, ensuring quality crispiness on- and off-premises*

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCain Foods USA, a global leader in prepared potato and appetizer products, announced today the launch of McCain® SureCrisp® Seaside fries, a lightly coated and perfectly seasoned fry that transports diners to a warm summer day at the boardwalk, whether they're enjoying it in-restaurant or at home.

Available just in time for summer, new McCain® SureCrisp® Seaside fries are an excellent option for operators and chefs looking to offer a fun, familiar favorite beyond classic french fries. These crispy, straight-cut fries are seasoned with a blend of salt, pepper and garlic, saving operators a step in the kitchen. Diners won't be able to resist this high-quality option that delivers nostalgic summer flavor in every bite, reminiscent of boardwalk fries.

"Since 2024, restaurant operators have seen an increase in overall takeout and delivery sales, but many foods, especially fries, aren't prepared to journey beyond the dining room, putting quality, experience and restaurant reputation at risk," said Dara Schuster, Senior Director of Marketing, Potato FS & QSR for McCain Foods. "Our McCain SureCrisp products are designed to eliminate that worry and delight diners with perfectly crisp and delicious fries from anywhere. Our operator partners can feel confident that their restaurant's reputation for serving high-quality menu items is upheld once orders walk out the door."

Restaurant operators need french fries that maintain crisp texture and delicious flavor. McCain® SureCrisp® fries provide restaurants with a competitive edge thanks to the product's ability to go the distance without sacrificing the in-restaurant experience.

"There's nothing worse than opening a delivery order to discover soggy, flavorless fries," said chef Mark Slutzky, director of culinary. "At McCain, we understand the stakes of precise and reliable quality control without sacrificing flavor. Salt, pepper and garlic come together in perfect proportion, ensuring McCain SureCrisp Seaside fries not only withstand the journey from kitchen to couch but also deliver a taste diners will be hitting reorder for again and again."

Now available, McCain® SureCrisp® Seaside fries are the latest innovative product to be added to the expanding USA or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To request a sample and for more information on this new product or other delicious offerings, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

*Cooked and prepared in accordance with McCain's guidelines and delivered within 30 minutes. Product crispiness may vary based on delivery protocol and climate conditions.

ABOUT MCCAIN FOODS

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 4,400 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

SOURCE McCain Foods