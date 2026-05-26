The World Agrees on Fries: McCain Foods' Inaugural Spud Report Reveals the Fry Habits that Connect Us

Just in time for International Day of the Potato, McCain Foods' inaugural Spud Report uncovers how people around the world eat, share and enjoy fries and potatoes in all their forms.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - It turns out there is one thing the entire world can agree on: fries.

From late-night traditions to family dinner tables, fries continue to show up in everyday moments around the world – creating rituals, moments and shared experiences that cross cultures and borders. And according to many people globally, they're a love language.

Today, McCain released its inaugural Spud Report, a global consumer study conducted in collaboration with Pollara Strategic Insights. Surveying more than 12,000 people across 11 countries, the report explores how people eat, share and enjoy potatoes and fries in everyday life.

And the verdict is clear: fries reign supreme. Across every country surveyed, French fries ranked as the favourite potato dish overall, outperforming local classics and traditional favourites alike.

"Food has a unique way of connecting people, and fries, are no exception," said Charlie Angelakos, Vice President, External Affairs and Sustainability at McCain. "The Spud Report confirms something we've known instinctively for years: fries are more than a side dish – they're part of everyday rituals around the world. As a company founded in Canada and now operating in more than 160 countries, we're proud to help bring those shared moments to tables around the world."

The World Has Very Strong Feelings About Fries

The report reveals that fries spark emotion, connection, and surprisingly strong opinions around the world:

78% of respondents globally say fries would improve their mood

55% say fries make them feel happy, while 46% say they make them feel relaxed

1 in 3 say sharing fries feels more intimate than holding hands

Taking fries from someone else's plate without asking is the most frowned-upon behaviour globally, though 56% of parents admit to stealing fries from their own children – without getting caught

67% of respondents have eaten fries after 10 p.m., highlighting a universal late-night ritual

Half of the respondents say they have put fries inside a sandwich

In Canada, potatoes aren't just food – they're part of our culture and everyday behaviour.

Canada stands apart from the rest of the world when it comes to sharing fries, with only 1 in 6 Canadian respondents say sharing fries feels more intimate than holding hands

68% of Canadians say double-dipping is unacceptable, yet 44% admit they still do it

71% say they get annoyed when someone takes fries off their plate without asking, yet 38% confess they've done the same

67% of Canadian parents admit to secretly stealing fries from their kids

63% of Canadians reach for ketchup as their favourite dip.

Canada may be one of the few places where deciding where to eat can come down to one thing: fries. More than half of Canadians (52%) say it's important for a restaurant to serve fries – and Canadians are also among the most likely globally to prefer eating fries out at restaurants rather than at home.

The Spud Report reinforces McCain's role as a global food leader, and as a brand that celebrates the joy, nostalgia and moments of connection fries create every day, shaping potato culture worldwide.

The full Spud Report is available at: www.mccain.com/spudreport

About the Research: The McCain Spud Report is a McCain consumer research project developed in collaboration with Pollara Strategic Insights and conducted online between January 26 and February 15, 2026, among 12,079 adults (18+) across 11 countries. A probability sample of this size would be accurate to ±2.2%, 19 times out of 20 for the Canada-specific data.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 4,400 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD.

SOURCE McCain Foods