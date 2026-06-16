New Menopause in the Workplace Benchmark Tool Available

National Menopause Foundation Launches FREE Tool for Employers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) announced today the launch of its free Menopause Workplace Benchmark Tool. To create the tool, NMF conducted a Menopause-Friendly Workplace Assessment Survey with over 200 women employers/employees. It revealed a workplace landscape in transition, with significant awareness gaps but emerging recognition of menopause as a critical workplace issue. NMF's comprehensive Menopause Workplace Benchmark Tool is downloadable from its website and includes a self-evaluation totaling 200 points with details to help employers see how they can aid, retain and support their employees during the menopause transition and become a more menopause-friendly work environment.

"There are excellent tools available to initiate conversation about menopause in the workplace, but we wanted to support organizations caught between awareness and action," said Claire Gill, Founder and President, NMF. "Becoming a menopause-friendly workplace is a competitive advantage. The question is not whether to act, but how quickly and comprehensively organizations will move to support the millions of workers experiencing menopausal symptoms right now."

As of August 2025, there were over 69 million women aged 35 and over in the U.S. civilian labor force according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nearly 47% of women reported that perimenopause/menopause symptoms disrupt their work, with 13% having quit their jobs and 15% considering it, according to a Korn Ferry and Vira Health Survey.

The path forward for most companies requires coordinated action across policy, benefits, culture, and environment. The evaluation sections of the Menopause Workplace Benchmark Tool include Policy & Governance; Workplace Environment and Accommodations; Health Benefits and Support Services; Culture, Communication and Education; and Measurement and Accountability. Organizations that act now to implement comprehensive menopause support can expect to gain competitive advantages in talent retention, productivity, the employer's brand, and Innovation.

In addition to the new Menopause Workplace Benchmark Tool, the NMF website also includes links to other workplace resources as well as educational materials and courses for women to better understand the menopause transition and how to thrive during it. For more information, please visit https://nationalmenopausefoundation.org/inspiration/workplace-resources/.

About NMF:

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was established in 2019 by and for women to create an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause. We dedicate ourselves to empowering women with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate menopause through igniting community and harnessing science. Our mission is to be the trusted and relatable resource raising awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building.

Contact: Claire Gill

[email protected]

917.327.7916

SOURCE National Menopause Foundation