National Menopause Foundation Expands Board Leadership

NMF Welcomes Healthcare Finance Executive Anisha Madan and Legal & Governance Leader Rhonda Powell as New Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation (NMF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming how women perceive and experience health at midlife, today announced the appointment of two distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Anisha Madan, a healthcare finance executive with deep expertise in digital health transformation, and Rhonda Powell, a nationally recognized attorney, governance expert, and diversity champion. Both will serve as Directors-at-Large.

Rhonda Powell Anisha Magan

"We are delighted to welcome Anisha and Rhonda to the National Menopause Foundation's board," said Claire Gill, Founder and President of the National Menopause Foundation. "Anisha's extraordinary breadth of healthcare finance and digital health expertise, combined with Rhonda's formidable legal acumen and steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion, bring exactly the kind of strategic leadership NMF needs as we grow our reach and deepen our impact for women at midlife. We are deeply grateful for their willingness to volunteer their time, talent, and passion to our mission. These are two exceptional leaders, and we couldn't be more excited to have them at the table."

Anisha Madan — Director-at-Large

Anisha Madan recently took on a new role as Chief Financial Officer of DentalXChange, a leading provider of revenue cycle management for the dental industry. Most recently, she was CFO at MedQuest Associates, a patient-centric organization focused on outpatient imaging that had a successful exit as a PE backed portfolio company. Anisha was responsible for finance, procurement and RCM. She brings more than two decades of senior financial leadership experience in the healthcare sector, spanning healthcare technology, digital health transformation, and health services. Her career encompasses executive roles at some of the country's prominent healthcare organizations, including Emids Technologies, a leading healthcare digital transformation company, where she served as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing finance, M&A, procurement, and operations; and Change Healthcare where she was Senior Vice President of Finance and part of the team that shepherded the company's IPO. Earlier in her career, she spent more than a decade in financial leadership roles at GE Healthcare and GE Transportation.

Madan is a Nashville Healthcare Council fellow, class of 2022 and was the CFO of the Year Award winner - 2022, Nashville Business Journal. She holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and a BA in Economics and Accounting from Illinois Wesleyan University, with additional executive education at Harvard Business School.

Rhonda Powell — Director-at-Large

Rhonda Powell is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of the Strada Education Foundation, a national nonprofit focused on improving the connection between education and economic opportunity. A seasoned legal executive with distinguished experience across media, technology, and the nonprofit sector, Powell previously served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of BuzzFeed, Inc., where she led the company's legal, business affairs, compliance, and governance functions; and as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Complex Networks, a joint venture of Hearst Communications and Verizon. Earlier, she held multiple roles of increasing responsibility at Scripps Networks Interactive over a twelve-year tenure.

Powell is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University and holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, where she was a Clarence Darrow Merit Scholar.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 to be a trusted and relatable resource to raise awareness and understanding of menopause through education, activism, and community building. NMF was established by and for women to create an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause. Learn more at nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

Contact: Claire Gill, Founder, [email protected] or 917-327-7916

SOURCE National Menopause Foundation