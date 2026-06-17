New Mexico Community College Demonstrates Groundbreaking Quantum Technician Training Model with Colleges Across the U.S.

Central New Mexico Community College launched the first quantum technician training program of its kind in the country in fall 2025 to support workforce needs of the emerging industry.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) is helping shape the future of America's quantum workforce by demonstrating its pioneering quantum technician training model with educators across the country, while also bringing together leading quantum educators to share their expertise as well.

In early June, CNM hosted a Quantum Educators Workshop, drawing 45 faculty members and academic leaders from colleges and universities spanning Maryland to Arizona, Florida to South Dakota. The intensive professional development event provided participants with a hands-on introduction to quantum education and workforce training through sessions led by instructors from CNM's nationally recognized Quantum Technician Bootcamp and other leading quantum educators from around the country.

As quantum technologies rapidly transition from research laboratories to commercial applications, demand is growing for skilled technicians who can build, operate, and maintain the sophisticated systems that power the quantum industry. CNM's Quantum Technician Bootcamp—the first workforce development program of its kind in the United States—is helping meet that demand while serving as a national model for quantum workforce training.

Workshop participants explored CNM's instructional strategies and hands-on training methods with the goal of bringing elements of the program back to their own institutions and expanding access to quantum education nationwide.

"The Quantum Educator Workshop delivered by CNM provided a valuable opportunity for our Physics and Engineering faculty at College of Southern Maryland to develop their knowledge of quantum computing in a hands-on environment," said Bernice Brezina, Vice President for the Division of Learning at the College of Southern Maryland. "The instructors were knowledgeable, engaging, and approachable, making complex concepts accessible and relevant. Our faculty left better equipped to introduce quantum concepts in their classrooms and support the continued development of CSM's quantum initiatives."

The workshop featured six sessions led by some of the nation's leading educators in undergraduate quantum information science:

Introduction to Quantum Information Systems

Quantum Curriculum for First-Year Students

IBM Qiskit in the Classroom

Designing a Virtual Quantum Optics Lab

Quantum Key Distribution

Atomic Quantum Systems

Faculty attendees have returned to their campuses equipped to incorporate quantum concepts and hands-on learning experiences into their courses, helping broaden the nation's quantum talent pipeline.

Quantum technology is widely expected to transform industries in much the same way that classical computing, the internet, and artificial intelligence have reshaped modern society. Quantum computers have the potential to solve problems far beyond the capabilities of today's most powerful supercomputers, accelerating breakthroughs in fields ranging from pharmaceutical development and advanced materials to energy optimization, cybersecurity, and communications.

"The quantum industry is reaching a pivotal moment," said Brian Rashap, CNM's Lead Quantum Educator. "As quantum technologies move from research labs into real-world applications, companies need a skilled workforce capable of building, operating, and maintaining these systems at scale. At CNM, we're creating accessible pathways into this industry for people from all backgrounds. You don't need an advanced degree—or even prior experience in math or science—to train as a quantum technician and launch a career in one of the fast-emerging fields of the future."

CNM developed its Quantum Technician Bootcamp in partnership with Sandia National Laboratories, where researchers have been advancing quantum technologies for decades. CNM is also a member of Elevate Quantum, a consortium spanning New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming that has been designated a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub (Tech Hub) by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration. Through Elevate Quantum, CNM serves as the lead institution for quantum technician workforce development.

CNM launched its first Quantum Technician Bootcamp in September 2025. The immersive program runs 10 weeks, 40 hours per week, and requires no prerequisites, allowing graduates to immediately secure high-quality jobs. The second cohort recently completed the bootcamp, and many graduates have already been hired by Albuquerque-area quantum companies, earning starting salaries in the $80,000 range.

"The partnership with CNM has been awesome because normally when you think quantum, you think Ph.D.'s locked in a lab," said Shane Andrewski, a Field Engineer with quantum networking company Qunnect in Albuquerque. "But really quantum is emerging into a commercial and marketable field and there's a huge need for technicians like the ones coming out of the bootcamp."

Qunnect has already hired several of CNM bootcamp graduates, highlighting the program's direct connection to industry needs and its ability to prepare students for high-demand careers.

By demonstrating its training model for educators nationwide, CNM is helping build the talent pipeline needed to support one of the world's most promising emerging technologies while ensuring that access to quantum careers remains affordable, attainable, and open to learners from all backgrounds.

"Where else can you gain cutting-edge quantum computing expertise, get your hands on projects that ignite ideas for new programs, and connect with peers across institutions who share your vision?" said Luis Pentzke, Associate Dean of Computer Science at Palm Beach State College. "This Quantum Education Workshop at CNM is where the future of quantum education in the nation is taking shape."

SOURCE Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)