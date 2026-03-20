New Mexico Community College Hosting 5th Annual Women in Trades Summit on Saturday

Event spreads awareness of high-quality career opportunities in the skilled trades for women.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) will be hosting its 5th Annual Women in Trades Summit on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. on its Main Campus. The event's purpose is to bring more awareness to women about the abundant and high-quality career opportunities available to them in the skilled trades, such as welding, electrical, carpentry, advanced manufacturing, and many more.

There's a workforce shortage of trades workers in New Mexico and across the country, making this a great time for women to consider these well-paying, high-quality career options.

"The Summit provides a space for the trades to be highlighted and for women to learn about the readily available, high-paying careers in the trades," said Joy Forehand, CNM's Vice President of Workforce & Community Success. "The skilled trades can be a great career choice for women who might not be interested in a traditional office environment – and for women who like working with their hands, creating things, fixing things, and solving problems. These are rewarding and meaningful careers, and they're critical to the success of our infrastructure and economy. We look forward to increasing awareness among women that the trades could be a great option for them."

Awareness has been on the upswing. The number of women majoring in trades programs at CNM has increased 14 percent compared to five years ago. Women now make up 21 percent of all students majoring in trades programs at the College.

More than 30 employers will be on hand to inform attendees about their trades career opportunities, as well as CNM representatives who will provide information about the College's trades programs and funding assistance for students. Community partners will also be on hand to provide information about support services such as childcare and transportation for those interested in becoming students.

There will be hands-on demonstrations and CNM's trades labs will be open for tours, including for welding, carpentry, electrical, and mechatronics.

SOURCE Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)