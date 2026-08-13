New "My Hero Academia" Game App "My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL" Surpasses 1 Million Downloads Worldwide! Special Login Bonus Announced!

TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its new game app based on the "My Hero Academia" anime series, developed under license from the My Hero Academia Production Committee, "My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL", has surpassed 1 million downloads worldwide. To celebrate this milestone, a special login campaign will be held.

Check here for "My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL" information

Milestone Achieved: 1 million downloads worldwide!

App Store (*Excluding certain regions)

https://mhahs.go.link/8GcRt

https://mhahs.go.link/8GcRt Google Play (*Excluding certain regions)

https://mhahs.go.link/8BrGv

https://mhahs.go.link/8BrGv Official Website

https://www.heroaca-unitedsurvival.com/en/

https://www.heroaca-unitedsurvival.com/en/ Official Web Shop

https://shop.heroaca-unitedsurvival.com/?utm_medium=x_en

"1 Million Downloads Login Bonus" Now Available!

Claim Enlistment Tickets over 4 days during the "1 Million Downloads Login Bonus" event!

Event Period:

From Thursday, August 13 to Monday, August 31, 23:59 (JST)

Reward Overview:

Melee Character Enlistment Tickets x10

Projectile Character Enlistment Tickets x10

AoE Character Enlistment Tickets x10

Featured Enlistment Tickets x10

STORY EVENT: "The New Me" is now live!

MHA: UNITED SURVIVAL-Exclusive Original Story Event "The New Me" is now live!

Complete stages & missions to acquire:

R Character "[As Quick and Sharp as Ever] Gran Torino"

LR Collection "The New Me"

Event Period

From Thursday, August 13 to Thursday, August 27, 23:59 (JST)

"The New Me" Featured Enlistment Now Live! Featuring the SR character [Iron Sole Striker] Izuku Midoriya and the LR Collection "Shoot Style"!

The Featured Enlistment — [Iron Sole Striker] Izuku Midoriya begins on 8/13 at 15:00 (JST), featuring the SR character [Iron Sole Striker] Izuku Midoriya and the LR Collection "Shoot Style!"

A Melee-type attacker who cuts through enemy lines with swift strikes!

His sweeping kicks cover the area around him and have a chance to knock back enemies!

Hold the advantage even when surrounded by multiple foes!

Character PV: youtu.be/HAChe4yjioQ

Latest updates will be shared on our official X account, so please stay tuned for more information.

My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL official X account:

https://x.com/MHA_HS_en

About "My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL"

Fast, Intuitive Action Game!

Unleash your Quirk and dominate hordes of enemies in explosive action combat!





Unleash your Quirk and dominate hordes of enemies in explosive action combat! Build your own 3-person squad!

A colorful cast of heroes and villains awaits!





A colorful cast of heroes and villains awaits! Unleash flashy ultimate moves!

Combine your Quirks and unleash powerful combo attacks!





Combine your Quirks and unleash powerful combo attacks! A unique experience every run!

Experience a roguelite adventure that evolves with every upgrade!





Experience a roguelite Exclusive content only here!

Experience not only the original MHA story, but also exclusive game-original storylines and never-before-seen special moves!

About the "My Hero Academia" anime series

The "My Hero Academia" anime series is based on the popular manga by Kohei Horikoshi, which was serialized for ten years in Weekly Shonen Jump (published by Shueisha) and has surpassed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide.

The story is set in a world where approximately 80% of the population possesses supernatural abilities known as "Quirks."

High school student Izuku Midoriya (also known as "Deku") and his classmates at U.A. High School strive to become Heroes—professionals who protect society from disasters and "Villains" who abuse their Quirks—in this unfolding story of growth, battle, and friendship.

Copyright

© K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

Overview of My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL

Title: My Hero Academia UNITED SURVIVAL

Release Date: August 6, 2026

Distribution: KLab Inc.

Platform: App Store / Google Play / PC (Windows)

Region: Worldwide (Excluding Mainland China)

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Copyright: © K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project © KLabGames / gumi

Official X Account: https://x.com/MHA_HS_en

All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai.

For more information about KLab, please visit https://www.klab.com/en/.

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE KLab Inc.