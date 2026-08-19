New National Survey of Educators Finds Screen Time Conversation More Complex Than Headlines Suggest, Indicating that Not All Classroom Tech Is Created Equal

Finding the right balance and the right use of technology for the classroom should be an objective we all share. Post this

Nearly a third of educators feel the current public narrative does not reflect the realities of the classroom, while at the same time an overwhelming 92% distinguish between passive and instructional technology use. Ultimately, these findings from the 2026 Savvas Educator Index, a national survey of more than 1,700 U.S. public school educators, suggest that the conversation needs to move beyond a binary choice of more or less screen time, centering instead on how technology can meaningfully support student outcomes.

"Rather than simply imposing one-size-fits-all, blanket limits on screen time use in K-12 classrooms, we must take into consideration the quality and pedagogical intent of the specific digital content and edtech tools being used," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company, a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader. "Finding the right balance and the right use of technology for the classroom should be an objective we all share. Our goal should be to equip educators with digital solutions and data-driven insights that help strengthen instruction, make learning more meaningful and personalized, and improve student outcomes."

Key Finding: Educators Want Screen Time Used Purposefully

Most educators in the survey, which included district-level and school-level administrators as well as teachers, believe classroom screen time should be limited, but nearly all distinguish between passive screen use and instructional use, particularly when it comes to engaging students:

82% of educators believe screen time in the classroom should be limited, with 59% saying it should be limited but used purposefully with pedagogically sound content.

of educators believe screen time in the classroom should be limited, with saying it should be limited but used purposefully with pedagogically sound content. Despite screen time concerns, 63% of educators said school-provided technology does increase student engagement in their classroom or district. That finding is especially significant given that 66% identified lack of engagement and motivation as top challenges students will face in the 2026–27 school year.

Educators' views on appropriate classroom screen time per school day shift by grade level:

76% of K-2 teachers and 61% of 3-5 teachers believe students should spend less than one hour using screens.

of K-2 teachers and of 3-5 teachers believe students should spend using screens. Especially for these young learners, educators emphasized short bursts of technology use, with 25% of K-2 teachers preferring screen time being limited to 15-20 minute spans .

of K-2 teachers preferring screen time being limited to . Meanwhile, more than 40% of middle and high school teachers believe one to two hours is the right amount of screen time, while approximately a third believe students should spend less than an hour on screens.

Educators also drew clear distinctions between the appropriate amount of screen time for different types of classroom technology:

Nearly all (92%) educators agreed personal smartphones and smart watches have no place in the classroom.

educators agreed personal smartphones and smart watches have no place in the classroom. 70% indicated educational games and apps should be used in 15-20 minute intervals, while more than half favored the same amount of time for adaptive and digital instructional materials.

Key Finding: Technology Must Earn Its Place in the Classroom

Educators consistently prioritized technology that improves learning outcomes while simultaneously expressing concern that some tools are too often used for convenience rather than educational value:

56% of all teachers selected practice and skills-building tools as one of the most valuable types of technology for student learning, followed by interactive or adaptive learning tools at 50% .

of all teachers selected practice and skills-building tools as one of the most valuable types of technology for student learning, followed by interactive or adaptive learning tools at . 54% of all teachers described the current level of students' technology use in their classroom as "just right," driven by 62% of K-5 teachers. Meanwhile, 40% of teachers overall reported that technology use is "too much," a number that rises to 52% among high school teachers.

of all teachers described the current level of students' technology use in their classroom as "just right," driven by of K-5 teachers. Meanwhile, of teachers overall reported that technology use is "too much," a number that rises to among high school teachers. 87% of educators believe school-provided technology is sometimes used when it isn't necessary, with 56% of those respondents saying it is used unnecessarily to specifically fill time or keep students occupied, including 71% of school and district administrators and 49% of teachers.

of educators believe school-provided technology is sometimes used when it isn't necessary, with of those respondents saying it is used unnecessarily to specifically fill time or keep students occupied, including of school and district administrators and of teachers. 72% of educators selected "Does it support student learning?" as one of the most important questions to ask when evaluating school-provided technology's effectiveness in the classroom.

Educators anticipate students' use of AI to increase during the coming school year, while continuing to favor measured use over frequent reliance:

51% of educators overall believe their students will use AI more during the 2026–27 school year than during the 2025–26 school year. That expectation rises to 75% among district administrators and 73% among high school teachers.

of educators overall believe their students will use AI more during the 2026–27 school year than during the 2025–26 school year. That expectation rises to among district administrators and among high school teachers. 60% of educators, when asked how often they would ideally like students to use AI for schoolwork, selected a response within the moderate range, including 35% of educators who prefer that students "use AI in limited, teacher-guided ways."

"Educators are drawing an important distinction between technology that advances learning and technology that merely adds more screen time to the school day," said Forsa. "Their message is clear: Digital tools, including AI, have a valuable place in the classroom when they are thoughtfully designed, purposefully used, and guided by teachers. Listening to educators' perspectives is essential as we continue developing high-quality learning solutions that strengthen instruction, deepen engagement, and support student success."

ABOUT THE SURVEY

Now in its third year, the Savvas Educator Index surveys K-12 educators on timely issues shaping education today. The 2026 survey explored educators' perspectives on classroom technology, screen time, artificial intelligence, instructional materials, student engagement, and anticipated challenges for the 2026–27 school year.

The nationwide survey of 1,709 U.S.-based K-12 public-school educators included 158 district-level administrators, 344 school-level administrators, and 1,207 teachers. Respondents represented 49 states and the District of Columbia. The online survey was conducted from May 26 to June 21, 2026.

Learn more about the key findings from the 2026 Savvas Educator Index.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company