New non-profit educational loan lender offering competitive refinancing rates launches in Texas

Archer Student Lending, a non-profit educational loan lender, brings flexible repayment plans and competitive rates to thousands of borrowers looking to lower their monthly payments.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Student Lending, a non-profit educational lender has launched its new student loan refinancing options in Texas. Now, qualified borrowers Texas residents can easily apply online to refinance both federal and private student loans, potentially lowering their interest rates, reducing monthly payments, or shortening their loan terms.

As borrowers continue to navigate an ever-evolving student loan landscape, this strategic expansion aims to provide immediate financial relief to college graduates navigating high-interest debt. With this launch, Texas residents will gain access to Archer's flexible repayment terms and competitive interest rates.

"Our goal has always been to help students and families responsibly finance education while providing flexibility and control of their financial futures," said Trey Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This expansion into Texas allows us to meet the growing demand for affordable repayment options. We're excited to bring these offerings to new communities, helping borrowers save money."

Archer's loans include several key benefits designed with borrowers in mind:

Fixed interest rate refinance rates as low as 4.25%

Monthly payments designed to fit real budgets

Flexible repayment terms

No origination fees

Access to tools, support, and free, personalized counseling

"We know that for many borrowers, student loan debt can represent a substantial barrier to purchasing a home, saving for retirement, or prioritizing financial stability," said Ray Jones, Chief Product Officer. "By offering a straightforward, transparent refinance alternative, we're providing borrowers with an essential tool to pay down debt and achieve long-term financial stability."

Archer (DBA Archer Student Lending) is a new venture launched by South Carolina Student Loan Corporation (SCSLC), a non-profit student lender with over 53 years of experience. SCSLC is bringing its half century of expertise to new markets to continue providing the same high-quality, low-cost refinancing options to more student loan borrowers.

About Archer Student Lending

Archer Student Lending is a non-profit student loan lender for borrowers, not shareholders. Archer offers fixed low interest rates, flexible repayment terms, and access to free, personalized loan counseling. Archer educational loans are made by South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, DBA Archer Student Lending (Archer). Learn more at archerlending.com/about.

Hope Derrick, [email protected]

SOURCE Archer Student Lending