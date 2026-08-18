New NWEA Research Shows Algebra Timing Matters, But Readiness Matters More

Findings show Algebra-ready students perform better when they take the course earlier, while those not yet ready need more than just additional time.

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA, a K-12 assessment and research organization, today released a new research report examining Algebra readiness and enrollment patterns, as well as how student outcomes differ between those who took Algebra in eighth grade and those who waited until ninth grade.

Using a national sample of 55,000 students with seventh-grade MAP Growth math scores as well as MAP Growth Algebra test scores from either eighth- or ninth-grade, NWEA researchers found:

Many students who are ready for Algebra are missing the opportunity to take it in eighth grade: Among the roughly 25% of students who appear ready for eighth-grade Algebra, nearly one in four don't enroll in the course in eighth grade, even when it is available at their school.

Among the roughly 25% of students who appear ready for eighth-grade Algebra, nearly one in four don't enroll in the course in eighth grade, even when it is available at their school. Students with stronger prior math achievement perform better when they take Algebra earlier: Students in the top half of the performance distribution perform better in Algebra when they take the course in eighth grade rather than waiting until ninth grade.

Students in the top half of the performance distribution perform better in Algebra when they take the course in eighth grade rather than waiting until ninth grade. Students who are not yet ready for Algebra need more than just additional time: Students in the bottom half of the performance distribution perform similarly whether they took the course in eighth grade or ninth grade, and in both cases they remained below the Algebra proficiency benchmark. These students need additional support to succeed in Algebra, not just more time before enrolling.

"Algebra is the gateway course to higher-level math in high school and beyond, so timing of when the course is taken matters," said Dr. Megan Kuhfeld, Director of Growth Modeling and Data Analytics at NWEA. "Our findings suggest there is no one-size-fits-all approach to that timing. Students who are ready benefit by taking it in eighth grade, and those who are not need stronger math support, not simply more time."

Based on these findings, the report highlights several important actions for educators and policymakers:

Expand access for students who are ready: Only 42% of schools offer Algebra in eighth grade. Districts should examine strategies to adjust course offerings so Algebra is available to ready eighth graders. These strategies could also include alternatives for high-achieving students, including online options with guidance and support.

Only 42% of schools offer Algebra in eighth grade. Districts should examine strategies to adjust course offerings so Algebra is available to ready eighth graders. These strategies could also include alternatives for high-achieving students, including online options with guidance and support. Rethink how schools support students who are not yet ready for Algebra: Delaying Algebra until 9th grade is not enough to improve outcomes. Districts should strengthen preparation and support through earlier pre-Algebra instruction, targeted interventions or additional learning time, and strong eighth-grade math pathways for students who need more time before enrolling.

Delaying Algebra until 9th grade is not enough to improve outcomes. Districts should strengthen preparation and support through earlier pre-Algebra instruction, targeted interventions or additional learning time, and strong eighth-grade math pathways for students who need more time before enrolling. Use data to inform course placement: Consistent and intentional use of data should guide placement decisions. When combined with stronger instructional support, schools can reduce missed opportunities, promote more equitable access to advanced math, and better position students for success in high school and beyond.

Read the full research brief: https://www.nwea.org/research/publication/getting-algebra-placement-right-expanding-opportunity-and-strengthening-preparation/

About NWEA

NWEA®, a division of HMH, supports educators worldwide by providing responsive, evidence-based assessment solutions that illuminate learning needs and fuel student growth. For more than 40 years, NWEA has developed innovative pre-K–12 assessments, including its flagship assessment – MAP Growth, and professional learning that helps educators strengthen their practice and improve student outcomes. As part of its commitment to bring valuable insights to the education community, NWEA engages in research that examines issues that shed light on inequities and other barriers to academic opportunities. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA partners to help all kids learn.

Contact: Simona Beattie, Communications Director, [email protected] or 971.361.9526

SOURCE NWEA