New Partnership Announced to Support OHV Recreation Access and Safety on Utah's Iconic Bureau of Land Management Lands

SALT LAKE CITY, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership is funding projects to improve off-highway vehicle (OHV) access and riding areas across the United States. The Foundation for America's Public Lands, the charitable partner of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Polaris, a global leader in powersports, are providing grants to support OHV recreation access, safety and the riding experience on BLM-managed public lands. The program officially kicked-off in June 2026 at Moon Rocks in northern Nevada. Many of the first-round investments will support projects in Utah.

Support from the State of Utah, Polaris, the BLM, and the Foundation for America's Public Lands will result in over $200,000 of cumulative impact for OHV projects on BLM lands in the Beehive State. Funding for these projects will go toward new and additional wayfinding signage, as well as trail maintenance and repairs to help support safety, access, and continued use of these OHV spaces.

The BLM manages over 200 designated OHV recreation areas and millions of acres open to responsible motorized recreation across the country. Utah's public lands are home to some of the country's most iconic motorized recreation destinations, places where families, friends, and communities gather to enjoy the outdoors and build the kind of shared experiences that empower local economies and keep people coming back to ride.

These projects are made possible in part through support the BLM receives from the State of Utah. The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation brings local expertise, resources, and a shared commitment to expanding recreation access, promoting safety and education, supporting responsible visitation, and driving economic growth through outdoor recreation.

"OHV recreation is a huge part of Utah's outdoor culture, bringing families, friends, and visitors together on public lands across the state," said Wade Allinson, OHV program manager for the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation. "These projects will help improve the rider experience, promote safety and responsible use, and protect long-term access to the places Utahns know and love. We appreciate Polaris, the Foundation for America's Public Lands and the BLM for investing in the future of motorized recreation in Utah."

"People are deeply connected to the areas they spend their days riding, and we know strong communities are at the heart of maintaining these spaces. Through our new partnership with the Foundation for America's Public Lands, we will invest alongside local partners to improve trails, promote responsible riding, and support the people who know these areas better than anyone, helping to keep these places thriving," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "We are privileged to work alongside the Foundation, the Bureau of Land Management and local partners to help bring these important projects to life."

"America's public lands are powerful economic drivers and places where Americans can get outside to experience the Great Outdoors," said I Ling Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for America's Public Lands. "In Utah, BLM-managed lands offer countless opportunities for multiple-use recreation, and we are thrilled to partner with Polaris to support local communities and bring much needed funding to these important projects."

This partnership will support the following projects in Utah:

Cricket Mountains OHV Trail System: Riders will be able to find their way across the entire trail system with a full signage overhaul, including installing new directional markers, trail maps, and informational signs.

Riders will be able to find their way across the entire trail system with a full signage overhaul, including installing new directional markers, trail maps, and informational signs. Greater Three Peaks OHV Riding Area: About 4,800 feet of fencing around "the crater" will reduce safety hazards from dense informal routes and irregular terrain, making one of the area's most-used zones more accessible and rideable.

About 4,800 feet of fencing around "the crater" will reduce safety hazards from dense informal routes and irregular terrain, making one of the area's most-used zones more accessible and rideable. Tusher Tunnel, Uranium Arch and Bartlett Alcove: Updated signage, parking improvements, and site maintenance across three BLM Moab locations will improve the visitor experience, keeping these high-traffic areas in good shape for the next ride.

Updated signage, parking improvements, and site maintenance across three BLM Moab locations will improve the visitor experience, keeping these high-traffic areas in good shape for the next ride. Fivemile Pass Recreation Area: Restroom repairs and new kiosks at seven staging areas will enhance amenities at some of Utah's most-loved OHV areas, ensuring they're welcoming to riders.

The priorities of Polaris and the Foundation's partnership include supporting OHV recreation, promoting safe and responsible off-road riding, enhancing the riding experience in and around the highest use recreation areas, and partnering with local communities on these projects. The Foundation's mission is to build strategic partnerships, generate private support, and help connect more people and communities to their public lands and waters. These grants and this partnership represent a part of Polaris' broader mission to encourage outdoor recreation and support the safety of its riders and the OHV community as a whole.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR AMERICA'S PUBLIC LANDS

As the official charitable partner of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Foundation for America's Public Lands serves as a convener, partner, and fundraising catalyst to help ensure the health and stewardship of America's public lands and waters today, and for the future. Learn more at americaslands.org.

ABOUT POLARIS

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Foundation for America's Public Lands