New Grant Program Announced to Support OHV Recreation Access and Safety on Bureau of Land Management Lands

The Foundation for America's Public Lands and Polaris have joined forces; Award first round of grants to seven projects across four states

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership is helping fund projects to improve off-road trails and riding areas across the United States. The Foundation for America's Public Lands, the official charitable partner of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Polaris, a global leader in powersports, are providing grants to support off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation access, safety and the riding experience on BLM lands.

The partnership will provide over $700,000 of impact to support OHV projects on BLM lands. The grants will be funded through a $350,000 donation from Polaris and will leverage a dollar-for-dollar match by the Foundation. Support includes funding new and additional signage, as well as trail maintenance and repairs to help support safety, access, and continued use of these OHV spaces.

The BLM manages some of the most iconic and beloved motorized recreation areas in the nation, with over 200 designated OHV recreation sites and millions of acres open to responsible motorized recreation. These are places where families, friends, and entire communities gather to spend time outdoors, connect, and build the kind of shared experiences that empower local economies and keep people coming back to ride.

"People are deeply connected to the areas they spend their days riding, and we know strong communities are at the heart of maintaining these spaces. Through our new partnership with the Foundation for America's Public Lands, we will invest alongside local partners to improve trails, promote responsible riding, and support the people who know these areas better than anyone, helping to keep these places thriving," said Mike Speetzen, Polaris CEO. "We are privileged to work alongside the Foundation, the Bureau of Land Management and local partners to help bring these important projects to life."

"America's public lands are powerful economic drivers and places where Americans can get outside to experience the Great Outdoors," said I Ling Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for America's Public Lands. "BLM lands offer countless opportunities for multiple use recreation, and we are thrilled to partner with Polaris to support local communities and bring much needed funding to these important projects."

The partnership officially kicked off over the weekend at North Reno Recreation Area's "Moon Rocks," the 19,000 acres of public land that includes the BLM's OHV area. Hundreds of volunteers gathered to participate in the Friends of Moon Rock's annual clean-up event at the beloved riding area. Moon Rocks is one of seven locations being awarded a grant as part of the Polaris & Foundation partnership. The Moon Rocks grant is supporting the installation of new portal signs that connect visitors with the site, along with barriers to assist in directing traffic to the main trail head.

"It is astounding to see all of these partners, including the Foundation, Polaris, and all of the volunteers coming together to enhance the Moon Rocks Recreation Area," said Kim Dow, Associate State Director of BLM Nevada. "Without their support and dedication, Moon Rocks would not be what it is today. It is a great demonstration of the Northern Nevada community's dedication and support for our public lands."

This partnership will also support the following six projects:

Cricket Mountains OHV Trail System (Utah): Riders will have clearer guidance across the entire trail system with a full signage overhaul, including new directional markers, trail maps, and wayfinding signs installed in partnership with the BLM Fillmore Field Office.





Riders will have clearer guidance across the entire trail system with a full signage overhaul, including new directional markers, trail maps, and wayfinding signs installed in partnership with the BLM Fillmore Field Office. Greater Three Peaks OHV Riding Area (Utah) : About 4,800 feet of fencing around "the crater" will reduce safety hazards from dense informal routes and irregular terrain, making one of the area's most-used zones more accessible and rideable.





: About 4,800 feet of fencing around "the crater" will reduce safety hazards from dense informal routes and irregular terrain, making one of the area's most-used zones more accessible and rideable. Tusher Tunnel, Uranium Arch and Bartlett Alcove (Utah): Updated signage, parking improvements, and site maintenance across three BLM Moab locations will improve the visitor experience and keep these high-traffic areas in good shape for continued use.





Updated signage, parking improvements, and site maintenance across three BLM Moab locations will improve the visitor experience and keep these high-traffic areas in good shape for continued use. Fivemile Pass Recreation Area (Utah): Restroom repairs and new kiosks at seven staging areas will enhance amenities at Utah's most loved OHV areas, keeping it welcoming to all riders.





Restroom repairs and new kiosks at seven staging areas will enhance amenities at Utah's most loved OHV areas, keeping it welcoming to all riders. Black Canyon Corridor (Arizona): 1,400 new waypoints and interpretive markers will make the corridor easier to navigate and more engaging to explore, with installation led by youth in alignment with the EXPLORE Act.





1,400 new waypoints and interpretive markers will make the corridor easier to navigate and more engaging to explore, with installation led by youth in alignment with the EXPLORE Act. Glendive Short Pines OHV Area (Montana): A shade structure and ADA concrete trail will complete a long-awaited facility, opening the area to visitors of all riding skill levels, all while providing Eastern Montana with a brand recreation destination.

The priorities of Polaris and The Foundation's partnership include supporting OHV recreation, promoting safe and responsible off-road riding, enhancing the riding experience in and around the highest use recreation areas, and partnering with local communities on these projects. The Foundation's mission is to build strategic partnerships, generate private support, and help connect more people and communities to their public lands and waters. These grants and this partnership a part of Polaris' broader mission to encourage outdoor recreation and support the safety of its riders and the OHV community as a whole.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR AMERICA'S PUBLIC LANDS

As the official charitable partner of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Foundation for America's Public Lands serves as a convener, partner, and fundraising catalyst to help ensure the health and stewardship of America's public lands and waters today, and for the future. To learn more, visit americaslands.org.

ABOUT POLARIS

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Foundation for America's Public Lands