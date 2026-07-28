New Peer-Reviewed Research Reveals What Makes the National Parent & Youth Helpline™ Effective

Study identifies the integrated model of compassionate, evidence-based support behind the Helpline's success.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New peer-reviewed research from Arizona State University and the University of Cincinnati identifies why the National Parent & Youth Helpline™ by Parents Anonymous® works, finding that its integrated model of compassionate, evidence-based support helps foster the meaningful human connections that empower parents and youth to take positive next steps. The same evidence-based approach guides support provided through the California Parent & Youth Helpline®, which serves California parents, parental figures and youth.

Published in the Design Research Society Conference Proceedings following its presentation at the Design Research Society 2026 Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, the study examines the National Parent & Youth Helpline™ as a model "service ecosystem," demonstrating how its integrated approach supports parents, caregivers and youth while continuously strengthening the quality of care.

According to the researchers, the Helpline's effectiveness stems from three essential elements: counselors who are consistently caring and non-judgmental, evidence-based conversational practices that help people during stressful moments, and referrals that connect callers to operational, effective services. Together, these elements create an environment where meaningful human connection becomes the catalyst for positive change.

"Families deserve support that is not only compassionate, but continually informed by evidence and learning," said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President and CEO of Parents Anonymous®. "We're proud to see this research deepen our understanding of what helps parents and youth feel supported and to contribute insights that can strengthen services for families everywhere."

A Blueprint for Strengthening Family Support

The research builds on a collaboration between Parents Anonymous® and researchers from Arizona State University and the University of Cincinnati to develop an innovative approach to continuous quality improvement for the National Parent & Youth Helpline™. The resulting peer-reviewed publication demonstrates how the organization's service ecosystem enables counselors to build meaningful, authentic human connections with every person seeking help while offering a practical model that other social service helplines can adapt to strengthen service delivery.

Rather than viewing each interaction in isolation, the service ecosystem extends beyond the conversation itself to include counselor training, clinical supervision, evidence-based practices, trusted community partnerships and ongoing quality improvement. The researchers suggest this framework offers a scalable approach for organizations seeking to continuously enhance support while preserving the dignity, trust and human relationships at the heart of every interaction.

"So many parents and youth are isolated today. New research has shown us that authentic, dignified human connection has tremendous psychological benefits," said Elizabeth C. Harris, lead author and researcher of the study. "When helplines manage to offer meaningful, mutual human connection, real change can happen in a matter of minutes because it sets up help seekers to start implementing solutions to their problems. The National Parent and Youth Helpline is a great case study for how to build the type of complex ecosystem that allows those powerful human connections to happen."

Parents, parental figures and youth up to age 25 seeking emotional support can call or text the National Parent & Youth Helpline™ at 855-427-2736 or access live chat 24/7 at nationalparentyouthhelpline.org. California residents can also reach the California Parent & Youth Helpline® through caparentyouthhelpline.org.

For more information about Parents Anonymous® and its programs, visit parentsanonymous.org.

About Parents Anonymous, Inc.

Parents Anonymous® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for parents, parental figures and youth across the nation since its establishment in 1969. It has been at the forefront of developing evidence-based programs dedicated to strengthening families. Parents Anonymous is also the only program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to 'Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety' for parents, children and youth of all ages. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, such as the Community & Family Resource Center and Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous Groups®, and its California Parent & Youth Helpline® and National Parent & Youth Helpline™ which provides emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling/texting 1-855-427-2736 or through live chat at caparentyouthhelpline.org and nationalparentyouthhelpline.org.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Parents Anonymous