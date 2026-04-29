Parents Anonymous® Urges State Leaders to Fund California Parent & Youth Helpline Amid Growing Strain on California Families

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parents Anonymous® joined state leaders, advocates and families at the California State Capitol to call on lawmakers to include $5 million in annual funding for each of the next three years in the 2026–27 state budget to sustain and expand the California Parent & Youth Helpline, a critical resource for families facing mounting economic and mental health challenges.

At a press conference on the South Side Lawn, speakers highlighted the urgent need for real-time, evidence-based support as California families continue to navigate rising costs of living and barriers to accessing care.

"Families across California are reaching out because they are at a breaking point," said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President & CEO of Parents Anonymous. "The California Parent & Youth Helpline is often the first place they turn in moments of crisis, when they feel overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure where else to go. This is a lifeline for diverse parents, children and youth. Investing in the Helpline means supporting families before challenges escalate into crises, strengthening communities, and ensuring no parent or child has to struggle alone."

Since its launch in 2020 in partnership with Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature, the Helpline has responded to more than 132,000 calls, texts and chats, provided over 92,000 referrals to community-based services, and generated over 1.6 million resource engagements for parents, children and youth across California. The Helpline offers free, confidential support in more than 240 languages, ensuring access for families across the state regardless of geography, language or immigration status.

However, despite increasing demand, funding limitations have forced increased abandonment rates, leaving more than 35,000 families without access to 24/7 support. With more than one in three California households unable to meet basic needs, families are facing increased stress, mental health challenges, and instability at home.

Evidence-based Parents Anonymous' Helpline and Programs provide critical early intervention, helping to reduce child abuse and neglect, build on the strengths of parents, children and youth, and improve outcomes for families. Research proves 85% of parents had a more positive or solution-focused outlook after contacting the Helpline, while Parents Anonymous support groups have been shown to reduce child abuse and neglect by 63%. Sustained funding is essential to maintain and expand these vital services, particularly in rural and underserved communities where care remains limited.

Parents Anonymous® is calling on the California Governor and Legislature to prioritize this investment and ensure sustained funding for prevention-focused services that support families in real time and reduce long-term social and economic costs.

For more on the California Parent & Youth Helpline and additional resources, visit parentsanonymous.org.

About Parents Anonymous®, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for parents, caregivers and youth across the nation. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing evidence-based programs dedicated to strengthening families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, such as the Community & Family Resource Center and Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous® Groups, and its California Parent & Youth Helpline® and National Parent & Youth Helpline™ which provides emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling/texting 1-855-427-2736 or through live chat at caparentyouthhelpline.org and nationalparentyouthhelpline.org. Parents Anonymous®, Inc. is also the only program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for parents, children and youth of all ages.

Media Contact

Taylor Murray

[email protected]

281.692.8700

SOURCE Parents Anonymous