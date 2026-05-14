New Platform From Resilience Brings Portfolio-Level Cyber Risk Visibility to Complex Organizations

Resilience Arc continuously monitors and quantifies cyber exposure for multi-entity corporations, private equity firms, and other complex companies, connecting aggregate risk insights directly to insurance decisioning

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cyber risk solutions company Resilience today announced the launch of Resilience Arc, a new cyber risk management platform purpose-built for multi-entity organizations. With Arc, organizations managing complex portfolios–including multinational corporations, conglomerates, private equity firms, and other parent companies–can standardize risk management across every entity, quantify exposure in financial terms, and connect portfolio-level insights directly to insurance decisioning–all in a single, continuously updated platform.

As organizations grow through mergers, acquisitions, and global expansion, cyber risk spreads across the business and becomes harder to measure. Security teams are left managing inconsistent controls across business units with little ability to calculate compounded exposure enterprise-wide. This creates an accountability gap where parent organizations bear the financial consequences of an incident without a clear view of where risk lives or how it connects between entities.

Traditional assessment approaches, often manual and point-in-time, only widen that gap. Arc closes it by making aggregated risk continuously visible and translating those insights into clear, prioritized actions, enabling CISOs to make more informed decisions about risk mitigation and security investments.

Leveraging Resilience's proprietary risk models, informed by insurance claims data and real-world threat intelligence, Arc enables organizations to identify where they are most likely to experience financial loss and what actions will reduce it. With Arc, multi-entity organizations can:

Standardize risk management across child entities, creating a consistent, repeatable approach across the business

creating a consistent, repeatable approach across the business Quantify risk in financial terms, enabling clearer prioritization and alignment between security, finance, and executive leadership

enabling clearer prioritization and alignment between security, finance, and executive leadership Automate risk assessments for each entity, reducing manual time spent by an average of 80% annually

reducing manual time spent by an average of 80% annually Identify and prioritize critical risks, including those most likely to drive financial loss or exceed insurance thresholds

including those most likely to drive financial loss or exceed insurance thresholds Continuously monitor risk and support transfer through Resilience's Risk Operations Center

Organizations using Arc are already seeing significant financial and operational gains, including reducing portfolio risk assessment costs by up to $900,000 annually. They also cut time spent aggregating data for board reporting by 75% and save security teams 130+ hours on assessments per entity.

"For CISOs of complex organizations, it can feel like running hundreds of organizations instead of just one," said Vishaal 'V8' Hariprasad, CEO and Co-Founder of Resilience. "Arc brings clarity to how risk builds across the portfolio as companies scale and translates that into actionable insights. That enables CISOs, CFOs, and other business leaders to prioritize mitigation efforts and make more informed decisions about where to focus resources."

Arc is complemented by Resilience's connected cyber insurance offerings, including capabilities such as immediate coverage for newly acquired entities, transition services support, and extended reporting periods. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to move from fragmented, reactive risk management to a continuous, portfolio-level approach that aligns cyber risk with real financial outcomes.

For more information about Arc, visit here.

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and highly rated insurance in connected solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

SOURCE Resilience