Resilience Edge Clients Reduced Extreme Cyber Loss Exposure by More Than $1 Billion

Three years of risk quantification and prioritization replaced best guesses with board-ready

financial intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cyber risk solution company Resilience marked the third anniversary of its Edge cyber risk management platform today. Data shows that Edge clients reduced extreme cyber loss exposure by more than $1 billion between 2023 and 2026 across a client base that has grown more than tenfold over the past three years.

Edge was purpose-built to replace heat maps and posture scores with a decision layer that translates cyber risk into financial terms. It gives security and risk teams the quantification, prioritization, and actionable plans they need to put a clear financial picture of cyber risk in front of their boards and then provides the tools to act on it. Edge clients span manufacturing, energy, healthcare, finance, education, and more.

"Three years ago, the industry was treating cyber risk as a technical problem. What we understood then, and what this data confirms, is that it is a financial one," said Vishaal Hariprasad, CEO of Resilience. "Reducing extreme loss exposure by one billion dollars is not a product metric—it is evidence that when security and risk teams have financially grounded data, they can successfully act on it. That is what Edge was built to produce, and that is what three years of client outcomes shows."

Edge delivers that clarity through five core capabilities:

Cyber Risk Profile Builder — Centralizes control data and reduces time spent on risk and control assessments by approximately 65%, eliminating manual spreadsheet dependency for quarterly reporting and coverage applications.

— Centralizes control data and reduces time spent on risk and control assessments by approximately 65%, eliminating manual spreadsheet dependency for quarterly reporting and coverage applications. Loss Exceedance Curve and Risk Quantification — Delivers peril-specific financial projections for major risk scenarios, giving security and risk teams the defensible data needed to answer board inquiries and inform coverage decisions.

— Delivers peril-specific financial projections for major risk scenarios, giving security and risk teams the defensible data needed to answer board inquiries and inform coverage decisions. Quantified Cyber Action Plan — Prioritizes remediation by financial impact rather than severity ratings alone. Approximately 70% of Edge clients use these insights to build risk-based roadmaps that direct security investment toward the exposures most likely to drive material loss.

— Prioritizes remediation by financial impact rather than severity ratings alone. Approximately 70% of Edge clients use these insights to build risk-based roadmaps that direct security investment toward the exposures most likely to drive material loss. Critical Findings — Identifies, validates, and escalates high-severity risks via Resilience's Risk Operations Center. Critical findings are surfaced directly in the platform with containment guidance informed by outcomes across the broader Resilience portfolio. Edge clients achieved a 77.4% critical finding remediation rate over the three-year period.

— Identifies, validates, and escalates high-severity risks via Resilience's Risk Operations Center. Critical findings are surfaced directly in the platform with containment guidance informed by outcomes across the broader Resilience portfolio. Edge clients achieved a 77.4% critical finding remediation rate over the three-year period. Vendor Risk Reporting and Breach and Attack Simulation — Extends visibility beyond the organization's perimeter to third-party exposures and tests whether existing controls perform as expected under real attack conditions.

For brokers, that financial precision changes the client conversation. Rather than relying on qualitative assessments of security posture, Edge gives clients a picture of their cyber risk quantified by peril, prioritized by potential loss impact, and mapped to the controls that matter most. Clients and their brokers are able to make more informed decisions about which risks to mitigate, which to transfer, and which to accept.

Those same capabilities have continued to expand in scope and depth since Edge launched. Three years of client feedback has driven meaningful platform evolution, and demand from organizations managing risk across multiple entities has extended the roadmap further still.

"Over three years, we have continued to evolve Edge to deliver the cyber risk quantification and third-party risk management capabilities that large organizations need to understand and address the risks most likely to cause losses," said George Kotsiopoulos, president of insurance at Resilience. "For instance, with our new Arc solution, we extend those same capabilities to multi-entity organizations giving holding companies and PE-backed portfolios the same financial clarity across every subsidiary, portfolio company, and business unit that Edge delivers at the entity level."

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and highly rated insurance in solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

Disclaimer: This document is based on internal benchmarking, client-reported outcomes, and qualitative insights from industry practitioners. The figures are illustrative and directional in nature and may vary depending on an organization's structure, maturity, and existing processes. This document is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or purchase insurance. Resilience's software solutions, including Arc and Edge, are offered separately from any insurance product and their use does not imply or guarantee insurance coverage, terms, or eligibility.

SOURCE Resilience