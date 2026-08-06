New Poll: Florida Families Continue to Show Strong Public Support for Charter Schools & School Choice

New statewide poll finds charter schools earn positive marks from Florida voters, with particularly strong support among Black voters (51%), Hispanic voters (42%), and South Florida residents (40%).

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As students prepare to return to the classroom, a new statewide poll shows Florida families continue to value charter schools, citing academic quality, challenging coursework, and teacher quality as the top reasons for choosing them. The survey also found voters believe charter schools have improved school culture by restoring discipline, order, and respect while allowing teachers to spend more time educating students and less time on bureaucracy.

New statewide poll finds charter schools earn positive marks from Florida voters, with particularly strong support among Black voters (51%), Hispanic voters (42%), and South Florida residents (40%)

The Florida Charter School Alliance (FCSA) highlighted findings from a statewide survey conducted by National Victory in July 2026, which reflects continued confidence in charter schools and growing demand for high-quality public school options.

Key findings include:

Charter schools are viewed favorably by Florida voters, with especially strong support among Black voters (51%), Hispanic voters (42%), and South Florida residents (40%).

Voters say charter schools have helped restore discipline, order, and respect in schools.

Respondents believe charter schools allow educators to spend more time teaching and less time on bureaucracy.

The top three reasons parents choose charter schools are:

Academic quality Challenging academic curriculum Teacher quality

"The message from Florida families is clear: parents want high-quality public school options that prepare their children for success, and charter schools continue to deliver," said Lynn Norman-Teck, Executive Director of the Florida Charter School Alliance. "Strong academics, outstanding teachers, and student-centered learning environments continue to drive families' decisions."

The survey findings align with statewide trends. Florida charter school enrollment has grown to more than 408,00 studetns — 67% growth over ten years — reflecting increasing demand from families. The Student Achievement in Florida's Charter Schools report (Florida Department of Education, May 2026) also found charter school students continue to outperform their district peers on multiple statewide assessments while serving a student population that reflects the diversity of Florida's communities.

Together, the polling, enrollment growth, and academic outcomes demonstrate why more Florida families continue to choose charter schools.

Contact: Lynn Norman-Teck, [email protected]

SOURCE Florida Charter School Alliance