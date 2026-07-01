Florida's Charter Schools Deliver Another Year of Strong Results as Statewide School Performance Climbs

Florida Charter School Alliance Celebrates Strong Student Achievement and Continued Academic Excellence in 2025-2026 School Grades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Charter School Alliance (FCSA) applauds Florida's charter schools for another year of outstanding academic achievement, as reflected in the Florida Department of Education's 2025-2026 School Grades released today. Serving more than 407,000 students statewide during the 2025-2026 school year, Florida's charter schools continue to deliver exceptional results while expanding high-quality educational opportunities for families across the state.

This year's school grades reinforce what families and educators already know: Florida's charter schools are among the highest-performing schools in the state. According to the Florida Department of Education, 78% of charter schools earned an "A" or "B" school grade, outperforming district-run public schools, where 76% earned an "A" or "B." Even more notably, 61% of charter schools earned an "A" grade, compared to 48% of non-charter public schools—a 13-percentage-point advantage. Among the 607 charter schools that received grades in both 2025 and 2026, 68% either improved their school grade or maintained an "A."

These results build on the findings of the Florida Department of Education's Student Achievement in Florida's Charter Schools report, released in May 2026, which found that Florida charter school students continued to outperform their district peers across multiple statewide assessments while serving a student population that reflects the diversity of Florida's communities. The report demonstrates continued gains in academic achievement and underscores the important role charter schools play in advancing student success statewide — especially among minority students and underserved communities.

"Florida's charter schools continue to demonstrate that innovation, accountability, and family choice produce exceptional outcomes for students," said Lynn Norman-Teck, Executive Director, Florida Charter School Alliance. "More than 407,000 students are thriving in Florida charter schools because dedicated educators, engaged families, and school leaders remain focused on delivering high-quality public education. We are proud of these results and grateful to the teachers, administrators, governing boards, and parents who make this success possible."

The Florida Charter School Alliance, a non-profit member-driven organization, remains committed to supporting policies that expand access to high-quality public charter schools, strengthen accountability, and ensure every Florida student has the opportunity to succeed.

Media Contact:

Lynn Norman-Teck

1 305-216-6208

SOURCE Florida Charter School Alliance