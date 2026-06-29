New Project Media Launches Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy and Data Centers Intelligence Coverage

Expansion marks the next phase of NPM's global growth following successful North America product launches, European expansion via Energy Rev acquisition, the addition of Data Centers coverage and NPM Edge AI

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Project Media (NPM), a rapidly growing intelligence, data and events company serving the global renewable energy, power and data center markets, announced today the launch of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) coverage.

NPM's APAC platform will initially focus on core regional markets including Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia, South Korea and Taiwan, with broader Asia-Pacific coverage expanding over time. The offering will track renewable energy project development, power market activity, interconnection and grid dynamics, policy and regulatory developments, financing, M&A, and data center development activity. By launching renewables and data centers together, NPM is bringing its integrated supply-and-demand intelligence model to APAC from day one.

The expansion will be led by Shaun Drummond, an experienced Asia-Pacific infrastructure & energy intelligence editor who most recently served as APAC Managing Editor at Infralogic. Drummond will oversee NPM's APAC editorial strategy and in-region journalist team.

NPM's APAC launch follows a proven expansion playbook. The company launched its North American Utility-Scale offering in January 2020 and added Distributed Generation coverage in April 2023. NPM acquired Energy Rev to accelerate its European expansion and launched European coverage in April 2024, and introduced Data Centers coverage in February 2025.

"APAC coverage is a defining milestone for NPM and marks our transition into a truly global intelligence platform," said Ken Meehan, Founder and CEO of New Project Media. "We started by building the market's most differentiated view of North American utility-scale renewable development. Since then, we have expanded into Distributed Generation, Europe, Data Centers, API integrations and AI-powered intelligence through NPM Edge. APAC brings that full investment cycle together and extends our platform into one of the most important growth regions for power, renewables and digital infrastructure."

"This expansion is being driven by the same thing that has powered every major NPM launch - customer demand," said Brett Birman, Chief Commercial Officer of New Project Media. "APAC is increasingly important to our customers, yet it remains complex and difficult to track with consistency. That is exactly where NPM has always created value. We help clients see market & participant activity earlier, save time, assess what is viable and act before opportunities become obvious to everyone else."

About New Project Media

New Project Media (NPM) is a leading global market intelligence, data and events company serving 500 global customers, including developers, capital providers, advisors, corporates, and infrastructure operators. For more information, visit www.newprojectmedia.com.

SOURCE New Project Media