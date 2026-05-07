New Project Media Launches AI-Powered Market Intelligence Across Its Global Platform

Leading intelligence & data provider introduces next‑generation capabilities saving time & accelerating strategy, business development and investment decisions

PRINCETON, N.J., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Project Media (NPM), a rapidly growing intelligence business serving the global renewable energy, power & data center markets, today announced the launch of artificial intelligence integration across its global platform.

The launch of 'NPM Edge AI' represents the next evolution of NPM's journey, enabling clients to generate company research, analysis and intelligent search prompts informed by more than six years of proprietary NPM intelligence & data.

NPM Edge AI is designed for developers, investors, advisors, corporates, and infrastructure market participants seeking to inform strategy, project development, capital deployment, and business development more efficiently. The new capabilities sit within NPM's existing workflows and proprietary data environment that tracks 100,000+ projects, helping clients reduce manual research, validate assumptions faster, and prioritize opportunities with greater speed and confidence.

"This is a major milestone for NPM," said Ken Meehan, Founder and CEO of New Project Media. "Our platform began with trusted reporting and market intelligence. We then expanded into high-value datasets, including interconnection queue analysis, that changed how clients identify and assess opportunities. This next phase brings AI into that same environment, allowing clients to move faster while staying grounded in proprietary intelligence they cannot access anywhere else."

Meehan added that the launch reflects NPM's long-term approach to innovation. "We believe AI is most valuable when it is applied to human expertise, differentiated data, deep domain context, and real workflows. That is what this launch represents for our clients."

NPM Edge AI enables users to go beyond traditional search by generating AI-enabled company analysis, extracting insight from documents and filings, synthesising market activity, and answering complex, sector-specific questions using NPM's proprietary intelligence. Users can assess energy and data center development concentration, identify projects most likely to face delays from interconnection or power constraints, track PPA pricing trends, and evaluate which counties or developers are delivering projects most efficiently.

"For our clients, this is about efficiency and business impact," said Brett Birman, Chief Commercial Officer of New Project Media. "Even on our platform, customers spend significant time gathering information, validating assumptions, and prioritizing opportunities. This enhancement helps them move faster, further reduce manual work, and keep focused on high-value decision making. We are excited about the tangible benefits and competitive advantages this will provide."

The AI integration is available to NPM clients globally and is being rolled out as part of the company's continued investment in platform development, content expansion, and client-driven innovation.

About New Project Media

New Project Media (NPM) is a leading intelligence, data and events company serving nearly 500 customers worldwide, including developers, capital providers, advisors, corporates, and infrastructure operators. NPM provides business development-led coverage of power, renewables, energy storage, and data center markets. Through proprietary data, interconnection queue analysis, market intelligence, and AI-powered insights, NPM helps clients identify opportunities earlier, gain competitive advantage, and achieve significant time savings and efficiencies. NPM also hosts industry events and produces thought leadership content and podcasts. For more information, visit www.newprojectmedia.com.

SOURCE New Project Media