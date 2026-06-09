New Public Resource for LGBTQ+ Suicide Prevention Launched this Pride Month

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest private funder of suicide prevention research, is hosting its first national public presentations of Pride Pathways: Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies on June 15 at 4 p.m. ET and June 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET. "Pride Pathways deepens participants' understanding of suicide and equips them with tools to help create and foster supportive environments for LGBTQ+ people," said AFSP Senior Vice President of Programs Trisha Calabrese. Research shows that having supportive inner social circles and communities is a protective factor against suicide for the LGBTQ+ community. Building these inclusive communities is a goal of Pride Pathways. Register for the events below.

June 15, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET : Register here.

: Register here. June 25, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET: Register here.

Intended for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, participants will learn to:

Describe how suicide affects the LGBTQ+ community;

Recognize suicide risk factors, protective factors, and warning signs;

Identify how to create protective environments for LGBTQ+ communities at home, school and work;

Start a conversation with someone they're concerned about;

Identify LGBTQ+ suicide prevention resources.

Researchers found that states with more affirming policy environments, combined with welcoming schools and supportive families, are protective factors against suicide and associated with lower rates of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among LGBTQ+ youth and adults. Research like this reinforces AFSP's commitment to LGBTQ+ communities, one of AFSPs policy priorities. As an example, AFSP advocates contributed to the passage of A.B.1540: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: LGBTQ+ Youth, which will ensure callers in California can dial 988 and "Press 3" to be automatically routed to an LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention specialist.

Understanding the role of these protective factors can help the public prevent suicide in LGBTQ+ communities.

"Pride Pathways teaches us how essential it is for everyone to feel seen, safe, and supported. This program matters because connection, visibility, and belonging can save lives. Serving on the Advisory Committee was incredibly meaningful, reminding me of how powerful including LGBTQ+ voices is when shaping inclusive suicide prevention work," said Hannah Iolani Hayes (she/her), volunteer, former AFSP Tampa Bay Chapter board chair.

AFSP is also hosting an extended session of Pride Pathways: A Suicide Prevention Event for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies. This half-day event is offered in select chapters across the country through August. Learn if your local chapter offers this session and register at afsp.org/chapters.

This extended program offers three breakout sessions:

Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth: Learn the suicide warning signs and how to build affirming environments for LGBTQ+ youth;

Learn the suicide warning signs and how to build affirming environments for LGBTQ+ youth; Self-Care and Community Care for LGBTQ+ People : Explore sustainable self-care practices and community-based approaches that support individual and collective well-being;

: Explore sustainable self-care practices and community-based approaches that support individual and collective well-being; LGBTQ+ Advocacy: Learn how advocacy supports suicide prevention and how to take action at the local and national level.

Pride Pathways: Suicide Prevention for LGBTQ+ Communities and Allies will be offered across all AFSP chapters after August. Find your local chapter here.

To learn more about LGBTQ+ mental health and suicide prevention, visit afsp.org/lgbtq and listen to AFSP's recent Elevating Voices episode, "The State of Mental Health Among LGBTQ+ Communities," featuring The Trevor Project, SAGE USA and Trans Lifeline.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention