AFSP Illinois Announces July Suicide Prevention Programs for Minority Mental Health Month

Educational Sessions and Community Events Offer Specialized Resources to Address Diverse Public Health Needs Across Illinois

CHICAGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Minority Mental Health Month in July, the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP-IL) will host a series of educational programs aimed at reducing suicide and lowering barriers to mental health resources.

Minority Mental Health Month

The public health initiative combines virtual workshops with a local, in-person community event in Chicago. The programming provides evidence-based education regarding risk factors, protective signs, and peer support systems tailored to the cultural traditions and experiences of Black, African American, and Hispanic populations.

"Historical barriers have often left diverse communities facing unique mental health challenges and trauma that go unaddressed," said Angela Cummings, executive director of the AFSP Illinois Chapter. "Our goal is to work with local organizations to ensure culturally relevant, research-informed suicide prevention resources are equitably available. By meeting people where they are, we can save lives."

July Minority Health Month Event Schedule

All programs are free of charge. Registration for the virtual workshops can be completed at https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois.

July 13 | 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT (Virtual)

Talk Saves Lives for Hispanic and Latinx Communities This workshop covers basic suicide prevention research and practical steps for everyday citizens. The presentation examines specific cultural dynamics within the community, including family networks, migration experiences, traditional social roles, and spiritual protective factors. Attendees will learn to recognize warning signs and support loved ones in distress.

July 18 | 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT (In-Person – Logan Square)

Minority Mental Health and Suicide Prevention for Black and Latino Communities Location: Sip of Hope Coffee Shop, 3039 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL 60647 Registration: Not required. Complimentary coffee will be provided. AFSP Illinois, in collaboration with Sip of Hope and Hope for the Day, will host an informal neighborhood gathering. Presenters will discuss current research, social factors influencing mental health risk, and positive community assets that build psychological resilience.



July 29 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT (Virtual)

L.E.T.S. Save Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention for Black & African American Communities Developed by Black mental health professionals, this 90-minute educational program is designed to reduce the social stigma surrounding mental health challenges and encourage open dialogue. The curriculum directly addresses specific dynamics within families, social groups, and faith communities, highlighting protective factors and practical strategies to support individuals in crisis.



Recognizing Warning Signs

Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the U.S. AFSP Illinois emphasizes that recognizing behavioral changes can help intercept a crisis. Health advocates note that asking someone directly about suicide does not plant the idea; rather, it provides a safe, nonjudgmental space to connect them with professional assistance.

A comprehensive list of cultural and community-specific mental health tools is available at https://afsp.org/mental-health-resources-for-marginalized-communities/.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

Suicide Prevention Resources: https://afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: https://afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/reporting

PSAs: https://afsp.org/talkawaythedark

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention