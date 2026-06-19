NEW REPORT CONFIRMS OMNICOM MEDIA AS LARGEST GLOBAL MEDIA MANAGEMENT NETWORK FOLLOWING THE INTEGRATION OF OMG AND MEDIABRANDS

Scale and Performance Power Post-Close Enterprise to #1 on the Global Ranking with $75.6 Billion in Billings, Leading Closest Competitor by $12 Billion

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, has been recognized in the COMvergence Final 2025 Global & Regional Billings Rankings as the world's largest media management organization, with total billings of $75.6 billion.

The report marks the first official confirmation of OM's global billings scale since f Omnicom Media Group and IPG Mediabrands combined to create Omnicom Media, following the close of Omnicom's acquisition of IPG in late November 2025.

Source: COMvergence

Based on COMvergence's analysis of the combined organizations, as of the end of 2025 Omnicom Media holds 31% of all global billings managed by the world's major media groups, finishing $11.8 billion ahead of #2 ranked WPP and $13.2 billion ahead of third ranked Publicis.

By year's end, Omnicom Media also rose to #1 in North America with $35.9 billion in billings, $3.9 billion ahead of Publicis Media; and in the USA with $33.1 billion. In LATAM, OM closed the year at the top of the ranking with $2.3 billion in billings, approximately $500 million ahead of Havas Media Network.

Notably, in addition to post-integration scale the rankings also reflect the substantial impact of several major accounts that were won and/or became effective in 2025, including Amazon, Paramount and Volvo.

"The significance of these rankings isn't simply that we're the largest—it's what that scale enables," said Florian Adamski, CEO of Omnicom Media. "When scale is connected through common capabilities, shared intelligence, and world-class talent, it becomes an advantage for clients. It gives us greater access to data, stronger partnerships with the world's leading media and technology companies, more opportunities to invest in innovation, and more leverage to create better business outcomes."

Adamski adds, "The same is true for our people. Scale creates more opportunities to build careers across disciplines, markets and capabilities while working on some of the world's most ambitious brands. That's the real value of what we've built."

OMD Retains Position as the World's Leading Media Agency Network

At the agency level, OMD once again ranked as the #1 global media agency network, managing $26.9 billion in billings worldwide. The inaugural agency in the Omnicom Media portfolio also topped the North America and EMEA rankings; and was ranked #1 in more than a third of the 49 countries evaluated in the report – more than any other agency – including the USA, Australia, Canada, and Hong Kong.

The rankings land as Omnicom Media heads into next week's Cannes Lions festival with $2.5 billion in billings awarded in the first six months of 2026 – according to the COMvergence dashboards that track new business performance in real time – including Delta, Dyson, and IBM. And with more than half of that total representing incremental wins, Omnicom Media is also the number one media group for net new business YTD.

The COMvergence Final 2025 Global & Regional Billings Rankings evaluate media agency billings across 49 markets representing approximately 96% of worldwide media investment.

CONTACT: Isabelle Gauvry

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ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories.

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group