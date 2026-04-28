Creo Debuts AI Solution for Real-Time Creator Content Editing, Reducing Costs and Time-to-Market While Ensuring Brand Compliance at Scale

New agentic tool from Omnicom Media's influencer marketing arm leverages Google's advanced models, including GeminiVeo and Nano Banana, to add post-production editing to Creo's suite of AI-powered creator discovery, briefing and vetting tools

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creo, the influencer marketing arm of Omnicom Media announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to transform the content creator lifecycle. This partnership introduces advanced post-production editing capabilities to Creo's suite of AI-powered tools, drastically reducing the time and cost associated with brand compliance in influencer channels.

By integrating Google Cloud's generative AI, Creo is evolving its Content Vetting Agent from a diagnostic tool into a proactive editing solution. Built on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, the tool now leverages the multimodal power of Gemini and Veo to analyze and instantly modify creator content.

As brands scale influencer investments, ensuring content meets strict brand standards has become more complex and time-consuming, with traditional manual review processes slowing production times and limiting scalability. This new capability addresses that challenge by combining Gemini Enterprise and its advanced AI models from Google with Creo's proprietary influencer marketing platform to enable automated content analysis, real-time feedback, and seamless editing at the touch of a button.

"This is a breakthrough moment for influencer marketing," said Kevin Blazaitis, President, Creo. "For the first time, we're not just identifying issues in creator content - we're resolving them instantly, enabling our clients to move at the speed of culture while maintaining control and compliance."

This first-mover capability represents the latest advancement in Creo's suite of AI-powered tools designed to accelerate the full creator lifecycle from discovery to activation. In addition to the Content Vetting Agent, the suite also includes the Creator Discovery Agent, which surfaces and vets creators aligned to brand objectives and the Creator Briefing Agent, which analyzes creator submissions against bespoke brand suitability guidelines and Creo best practices.

How It Works

Creo's Content Vetting Agent - enabled by Gemini - evaluates submitted content, assigns a suitability score, and flags specific issues - such as the presence of restricted items (e.g., an alcoholic beverage in the background that violates brand guidelines).

With the new enhancement, Creo takes this process a step further, enabling light-touch, non-substantive edits in real time—such as removing restricted objects, blurring logos, or adjusting wardrobe elements (e.g., changing a competitor's brand color to a neutral alternative).

For regulated industries such as alcohol and gambling, the tool also ensures adherence to bespoke requirements, including persistent visibility of disclaimers like "Age 21+."

Edited content is returned to creators within minutes for final approval, eliminating the need for costly and time-intensive reshoots while preserving the integrity of the creator's original storytelling.

"This collaboration with Creo brings our latest AI models directly into the creator workflow," said Tarun Rathnam, Director of AI & Cloud for Marketing at Google Cloud. "The integration empowers brands and creators to collaborate at the speed of culture, unlocking faster, higher-quality content production and near-instant automated refinements at scale."

Delivering Measurable Impact for Clients

The new capability delivers tangible benefits across cost, speed, and quality:

Better Content: AI-driven screening using Gemini ensures alignment with brand, legal, and compliance standards, catching details that human review may miss.

AI-driven screening using Gemini ensures alignment with brand, legal, and compliance standards, catching details that human review may miss. Faster Turnaround: Reduces content review and approval timelines by two-to-three days, with same-day turnaround now possible.

Reduces content review and approval timelines by two-to-three days, with same-day turnaround now possible. Lower Production Costs: Eliminates additional creator revision fees, reshoot and editing costs.

Eliminates additional creator revision fees, reshoot and editing costs. Operational Efficiency: Reduced time spent on manual review and coordination.

The capability is currently available in the United States, with global expansion planned in Q3.

CONTACT: Isabelle Gauvry

[email protected]

ABOUT CREO

Creo, an Omnicom Media specialized service, is a data-driven, end-to-end influencer marketing agency that leverages the power of the Omni intelligence platform and Acxiom RealID™ to approach influencer marketing like a media channel that can be planned, measured and optimized to deliver impact at all levels of the marketing funnel. For more information visit creo.com.

About Omnicom Media

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $73.5 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio of Identity (Acxiom RealID™), Commerce (Flywheel), and Intelligence (Q™) assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes leading global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; Data, Identity & Analytics powerhouses Acxiom, and Annalect; and a broad spectrum of specialized services. For more information visit omnicommedia.com

SOURCE Omnicom Media Group