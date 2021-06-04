New Report on the State of Litigation Reveals Expectations for a Rise in Disputes, a Further Shift to the Cloud, and Concerns About Risks and Errors

ENCINO, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ari Kaplan Advisors, LLC and American LegalNet, Inc. released a benchmarking report revealing the lasting impact of the pandemic on the litigation landscape, risk management and dispute resolution.

The report - The Future of Litigation Workflow: Reimagining Technology and Process in the Next Decade - reveals priorities for law firms post-pandemic, including investment in secure cloud-based technologies. Notably, while firms quickly adapted to digital and remote work, security risks and errors increased. Partners reported an increase in administrative errors and challenges in managing deadlines.

"This report provides deep insights into the changing litigation workflow landscape, and the existing and future challenges law firms face with managing a volatile environment," says Erez Bustan, founder and CEO of American LegalNet.

Based on interviews with 33 partners at large law firms, the report provides insights on remote training, building cohesive and collaborative multidisciplinary teams, leveraging technology to enhance litigation processes and outcomes, and law practice in the next decade.

"The report captures the perspectives of many of the leading litigators in the U.S. to offer an inside look at how dispute resolution changed during the pandemic and what organizations can expect moving forward," says legal industry analyst Ari Kaplan, principal of Ari Kaplan Advisors.

Key findings:

52% noted that, while the biggest challenge of 2020, remote working environments provide more freedom to build better teams.

55% are moving more litigation management to the cloud; 67% of those cited the pandemic for the move.

70% changed behavior to account for an increase in cyber-attacks while working remotely.

79% agreed that the pandemic transformed the way litigators approach their work.

91% reported benefits from remote litigation.

The pandemic forced lawyers to reassess litigation from a distance resulting in technology updates to help organizations lower their risk and increase their productivity from any location.

This shift in access to the courts is more convenient, both for commercial transactions and individual concerns, and is driving changes in how litigators manage their practices.

"This report makes clear the future is all about the cloud and mobility and that risk management and error reduction through better use of technology will give firms a competitive edge while continuing to enable flexibility for litigation teams," Bustan says.

Download the full report here (https://www.alncorp.com/future-of-litigation-workflow)

About American LegalNet, Inc.

American LegalNet (ALN), founded in 1996, is a trusted partner to law firms nationwide, empowering them with cloud and mobile-based litigation workflow technologies that help mitigate risks, increase operational efficiencies and reduce costs. Today ALN is the premier provider of Desktop to Courthouse workflow solutions that include eDockets, Docket Direct, Forms Workflow, eFiling Portal, Smart Dockets™ and Docket Alerts™. Based in Los Angeles, ALN has offices across the United States. For more information, visit https://www.alncorp.com or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Ari Kaplan Advisors LLC

Ari Kaplan Advisors is a leading legal industry advisory company that publishes benchmarking reports on legal technology trends, delivers networking, public speaking, and business development training for law firms and other providers of professional services, and offers personal coaching and access to its proprietary coaching software platform, http://www.Lawcountability.com. Company principal, Ari Kaplan, is an inaugural Fastcase 50 honoree, a fellow of the College of Law Practice Management, and a finalist for the International Legal Technology Association's Thought Leader of the Year award. Learn more about Ari Kaplan Advisors at https://www.AriKaplanAdvisors.com.

