New Research Highlights Growing Need for Career and Life Development Among Young Professionals

Success Isn't Something You Hope For; It's Something You Intentionally Build

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's young professionals are entering adulthood in a world of changing careers, financial pressures, evolving technology and increasing expectations for leadership. Yet many receive little guidance on how to intentionally build and accelerate their careers, master their finances and lead with purpose.

This video features real stories from young professionals who experienced transformative growth through Core8 Catalyst. In their own words, Billy, Maddy, Ibrahim, Justin, Brian, Mckinlee and Tyler share how the platform helped them gain clarity, confidence, and control over their careers, finances, and personal lives. Speed Speed

Executive coach and business leader Jerry Blais believes the challenge is not simply preparing young people for work. It is preparing them for life. That belief inspired Blais to create Core8 Catalyst, a career and life development community designed to help ambitious young professionals intentionally build successful careers and fulfilling lives. Through a unique combination of practical education, personalized coaching, and a high-impact peer community, members develop the knowledge, skills, habits and relationships needed to succeed. Guided by an integrated framework that includes career strategy, leadership development, financial literacy, productivity, health and wellness, self-awareness, community, and purpose, Core8 Catalyst provides a practical roadmap for long-term personal and professional success.

"The challenge is not an information problem," Blais said. "Information has never been more accessible. What many young professionals need is a practical framework, a clear roadmap, and trusted mentorship that helps them make intentional decisions and continually grow throughout their careers and lives."

Research supports that perspective. The World Economic Forum identifies analytical thinking, resilience, adaptability, leadership, and lifelong learning among the capabilities that will become increasingly important as organizations continue to evolve. Likewise, Deloitte's 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that career growth, continuous learning opportunities, and supportive managers remain among the highest priorities for young professionals navigating a rapidly changing workplace.

For Blais, those findings simply reinforce what he has observed throughout more than 30 years of leading organizations, coaching executives, and mentoring young professionals.

"The future does not belong to the people who hope to be successful," he said. "It belongs to the people who think holistically, build meaningful relationships, ask great questions, never stop learning, have the courage to take action, remain accountable, and adapt as the world around them changes."

Core8 Catalyst members say the experience has changed how they think about both their careers and their futures.

For Billy Nuss, perhaps the biggest shift wasn't career-related at all. It was redefining what success actually meant for him and his family.

Rather than allowing work to become the center of his life, he became intentional about building a life where meaningful work supported his relationships, experiences and long-term happiness, not the other way around.

"Core8 helped me become more intentional about the life I want to build."

For McKinley Miller, success wasn't simply accepting a new job. It was learning to begin making decisions that aligned with her long-term vision and having the confidence to ask for what she's worth.

Working through Core8 Catalyst helped her gain the confidence to negotiate a new job offer, ultimately increasing her starting salary by $25,000 while also recognizing that the best career decisions aren't always the easiest ones, they're the ones that position you for the future you want to build.

"I was able to really fine-tune what I wanted my future to look like," Miller said. "I negotiated an extra $25,000 in my salary from the original offer."

For Brian Little, success wasn't choosing between entrepreneurship and corporate leadership. It was realizing he didn't have to.

He developed a thoughtful transition plan that allowed him to intentionally build experience, credibility and financial stability through traditional employment while preparing for the day he could confidently pursue entrepreneurship full-time.

"It's really impactful working with someone like Jerry and Core8 Catalyst because they've already been through it, so you don't have to reinvent the wheel."

For Blais, those stories reflect exactly what Core8 Catalyst was designed to accomplish. They also reinforce the coaching philosophy that has guided his work for more than three decades.

"My goal has never been to define success for someone else," Blais said. "Success looks different for every person. My role is to help people define it for themselves and create a practical plan to achieve it."

Core8 Catalyst is now welcoming new members.

More information, member stories and complimentary career resources are available at www.core8catalyst.com.

About Core8 Catalyst

Core8 Catalyst is a career and life development platform that helps ambitious young professionals intentionally build successful careers and fulfilling lives. Through practical education, experienced coaching, objective self-awareness, meaningful community, and real-world accountability, Core8 Catalyst equips members to make informed decisions, strengthen leadership capabilities, build financial confidence, and develop the skills needed for lifelong personal and professional success. Founded by executive coach and business leader Jerry Blais, Core8 Catalyst is committed to helping the next generation build lives defined by purpose, growth, and intentional action.

SOURCE Core8 Catalyst, LLC