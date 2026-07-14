New Development Platform Helps Young Professionals Launch and Accelerate Their Careers and Lives

Success Isn't Something You Hope For; It's Something You Intentionally Build

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Young professionals spend years preparing for their first job but often receive little guidance on how to build a career, lead others, manage money or create a fulfilling life. To address that challenge, executive coach and business leader Jerry Blais launched Core8 Catalyst.

Core8 Catalyst combines practical education, professional assessments, coaching, accountability and a trusted peer community to help members develop the clarity, confidence and skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Meet the Founder Behind Core8 Catalyst. Discover the mission, the movement, and how Core8 Catalyst is helping young professionals build careers, confidence, and financial freedom. Speed Speed

"The decisions we make early in life often shape opportunities for decades to come," said Blais, founder of Core8 Catalyst. "Yet many of those decisions happen during a time when our support systems are changing, our careers are just beginning, and we are expected to figure everything out on our own."

Blais understands that challenge firsthand.

After graduating with a marketing degree, he accepted a position with the Department of Defense. While the opportunity offered stability, he later realized it was not moving him toward the career he ultimately wanted.

"I took the opportunity that was in front of me instead of asking whether it was helping me build the future I really wanted," Blais said. "I was not being intentional."

After earning his MBA, Blais left the security of government employment to pursue a career in sales and marketing, a decision that ultimately shaped the next three decades of his professional life.

"I have often wondered how much faster my own career could have developed if someone had challenged me to think differently when I was 20," he said. "That question stayed with me for years and eventually became one of the reasons I created Core8 Catalyst."

Throughout his career, Blais led organizations ranging from entrepreneurial startups to multimillion dollar companies. Along the way, he found one of the most rewarding parts of leadership was mentoring young professionals.

"The questions were always remarkably similar," Blais said. "How do I know if I am on the right career path? How do I become a leader? How do I build financial security? What does success really look like for me?"

Those conversations convinced him that the issue was not a lack of intelligence or ambition. Blais explains, "Many young professionals simply lacked a practical framework and roadmap for making intentional decisions during the most formative years of their careers and lives."

In 2019, Blais launched his executive coaching practice and expanded his work mentoring entrepreneurs, family businesses, college students and young people through several nonprofit organizations and universities. Those experiences reinforced his belief that while schools prepare students academically and employers teach job-specific skills, few organizations help young professionals intentionally develop the comprehensive career and life skills needed for long-term success while also serving as an unbiased, trusted advisor throughout their journey.

To determine whether others shared that need, Blais spent several years researching the concept behind Core8 Catalyst. He commissioned independent market research, interviewed young professionals across multiple industries and tested the education, coaching and community framework through a pilot program.

The response confirmed there was a need for a more intentional approach to career and personal development.

"For me, one of the strongest indicators was what happened after the pilot ended," Blais said. "Participants asked if they could continue meeting. More than a year later, they still do because they value learning together, challenging one another and supporting each other's growth."

Today, Core8 Catalyst combines practical education, professional assessments, coaching, accountability and peer community to help young professionals intentionally build successful careers and meaningful lives.

"My hope is not that everyone follows the same path," Blais said. "Success looks different for every person. My hope is simply that they ask better questions, make more intentional decisions and build a future they are proud of."

Core8 Catalyst is now welcoming Founding Members. More information, member stories and complimentary career resources are available at www.core8catalyst.com.

SIDEBAR: The Core8 Catalyst Building Blocks for Success

Core8 Catalyst takes a whole-person approach, helping members grow professionally and personally through eight key areas:

Building and Leveraging Your Community – Build meaningful relationships for life and work. Ensuring Physical and Mental Wellness – Develop habits to stay focused and energized. Goal Setting, Productivity & Time Management – Learn to prioritize, plan, and execute goals and priorities with greater focus and efficiency. Assessing Your Strengths, Weaknesses, Behaviors and Occupational Interests – Discover your strengths, behaviors, and career fit. Defining Your Vision, Mission & Values – Define your vision on where you want to go and what drives you. Building and Executing Your Career Roadmap – Create a strategic plan with key actions to move forward with purpose. Developing Your Leadership Skills and Behaviors– Learn to lead with confidence and influence. Personal Financial Literacy, Planning and Execution – Master budgeting, investing, credit, and wealth-building.

SOURCE Core8 Catalyst, LLC