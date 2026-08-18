NEW RESEARCH IDENTIFIES FIRST BLOOD BIOMARKER PANEL FOR DUPUYTREN DISEASE: A KEY STEP TOWARD A BLOOD TEST FOR A CONDITION THAT THREATENS THE HANDS OF 10 MILLION AMERICANS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fingers of millions of Americans are permanently curled into their palms. This condition can be disabling and is the most common reason for non-emergency finger amputation. There is no prevention, no cure, and no good way to test for the underlying disease.

This situation is about to change.

The journal PLOS ONE reports the first Dupuytren blood test, which is 76.5% accurate. Part of the Dupuytren Research Group's goal of a blood test to develop treatments that prevent Dupuytren contracture.

"This is the key step toward developing Dupuytren therapeutics." said Dr. Charles Eaton, Executive Director of the Dupuytren Research Group and a co-author of the study. "Next, a larger validating study. Grant funding for research like this is competitive. Donor support keeps this work moving."

"Dupuytren makes fingers bent," Dr. Eaton added, "but its part of a family of conditions that includes frozen shoulder, Ledderhose disease, and Peyronie disease. It is one of the most common inherited conditions affecting connective tissues."

An estimated 10 million Americans have Dupuytren disease. About 4–7% of Americans are affected. "Current Dupuytren treatments are damage control," said Dr. Eaton. "They don't restore normal hands, they don't last, and they eventually stop working. Our goal is a medicine that prevents contractures. We need a blood test to do this."

How You Can Help

The Dupuytren Research Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Every gift funds research to prevent Dupuytren contracture. To support this research, visit dupuytrens.org/donate.

Study Citation: Hummer B, Sebastiani P, Leshchyk A, Gurinovich A, Bager C, Karsdal M, et al. (2026) Identification of novel plasma proteomic biomarkers of Dupuytren disease. PLOS ONE 21(3): e0343733. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0343733

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, the Dupuytren Research Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity conducting research to advance the diagnosis and treatment of Dupuytren disease. For more information, contact Dr. Charles Eaton (MD) at [email protected] or visit dupuytrens.org.

Contact: Dr. Charles Eaton

Executive Director, Dupuytren Research Group

[email protected]

Public Relations: Aaron Biller, Biller Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Dupuytren Research Group