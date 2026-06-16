New ServiceForge survey highlights growing demand for human engagement in customer service interactions

Findings suggest consumers value trust, transparency and issue resolution over automation

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceForge, the 24/7 live answering and customer service provider built for skilled trades and home service businesses, has released new survey findings showing that consumers overwhelmingly prefer human interaction over artificial intelligence when engaging with service-based companies.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll involving 6,000 adults, explored consumer attitudes toward AI-powered customer service. Respondents answered 33 questions about their preferences, experiences and concerns regarding AI in customer service.

ServiceForge has released new survey findings showing that consumers overwhelmingly prefer human interaction over artificial intelligence when engaging with service-based companies.

The findings reveal that, while technology can improve efficiency, consumers still place greater trust in human representatives when seeking help, resolving issues and making purchasing decisions.

Among the most significant findings, 87% of respondents said they would rather speak with a real person than an AI system when contacting a local home service. Additionally, four out of five respondents said they would choose a business where a human answers the phone over one relying on AI or automated systems.

"Across the survey, respondents consistently associated human interaction with trust, empathy, loyalty and problem resolution," said Jane Blanchard, head of brand and marketing for ServiceForge. "As AI becomes more common in customer service, home service businesses should pay close attention to what consumers are signaling. The companies that earn long-term loyalty are those that use technology to enhance human service, not replace it."

The survey also highlights the following concerns about AI in customer interactions.

62% do not trust AI to take the correct action during an emergency service situation that requires a tradesperson.

71% believe human representatives demonstrate more empathy than AI.

73% say they would be more loyal to companies that rely on people rather than AI for customer service interactions.

82% have requested to speak with a human instead of an AI agent or chatbot, with most saying they have done so multiple times.

61% report frustration when they must explain their issue to AI before being transferred to a human representative.

The research further suggests that human interactions have a measurable impact on business reputation and customer retention. More than half of respondents said they are more likely to leave a review after a positive interaction with a person.

Consumers also expressed concerns about transparency. Eighty-five percent believe businesses should clearly disclose when customers are interacting with AI, while 81% consider it an ethical issue when AI systems present themselves as human representatives.

"When a customer is trying to fix an A/C unit in the summer, they don't want automation. They want a human who can provide them with empathy and a solution to their problem," Blanchard said. "While AI can provide a fast response, homeowners are more likely to leave satisfied with having a proper resolution while interacting with an individual who has likely dealt with similar issues. It's not that automation is bad. It's more about having that human-to-human interaction."

To download the full report, visit https://www.serviceforge.com/ai-survey-report?utm_source=partnership&utm_medium=PR

About ServiceForge

ServiceForge helps home service businesses get found, get booked and get paid with 24/7 human answering, scheduling, lead qualification and payments. By combining smart technology with real human connection, ServiceForge helps service businesses stand out in an increasingly disconnected world, ensuring contractors capture more jobs while delivering exceptional customer service. For more information, visit serviceforge.com.

SOURCE ServiceForge