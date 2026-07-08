ServiceForge launches free scheduling, booking and payments for every trade contractor in the US

The new tier provides appointment-setting, integrated payment processing and online booking page and more

PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceForge, the 24/7 human answering and scheduling service built for home service contractors, has announced free access to their scheduling tool, online booking page, payment processing and more.

Any home service business can sign up now and get a free online booking page live in minutes. The link can be shared with current and future customers, allowing them to schedule appointments and receive automated reminders. Booked jobs flow directly into the contractor's calendar and payments can be taken via Tap to Pay, all in a single platform.

ServiceForge has announced free access to their scheduling tool, online booking page, payment processing and more.

ServiceForge has made access free, because the tools to run a great business should be accessible to everyone.

"Every business deserves to win," said Jane Blanchard, head of brand and marketing at ServiceForge. "For contractors who are growing, just starting out or building their online presence for the first time, the tools to get found, booked and paid shouldn't be complicated, and they shouldn't cost anything."

ServiceForge's free online booking tool includes:

Branded Booking Page for customers to self book 24/7

Live scheduling and notifications

Automated confirmations and reminders

Custom job types, pricing and lead times

A mobile app to view and manage jobs

Secure payment processing

It's available now at: serviceforge.com/tools/live-scheduling-for-free.

Trade contractors looking to grow further can add live answering and emergency dispatch at any time. Booking, scheduling and payments are available now for free, no credit card needed and live in minutes.

About ServiceForge

ServiceForge helps home service businesses get found, get booked and get paid with 24/7 human answering, scheduling, lead qualification and payments. By combining smart technology with real human connection, ServiceForge helps service businesses stand out in an increasingly disconnected world, ensuring contractors capture more jobs while delivering exceptional customer service. For more information, visit serviceforge.com.

SOURCE ServiceForge