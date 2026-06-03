New Skystream Energy Industry Brief Highlights Hybrid Renewable Systems Designed to Cut Diesel Use by Up to 80% in Caribbean and Coastal Communities

Industry report examines distributed wind, microgrids, and resilience strategies for remote and coastal power infrastructure.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skystream™ Energy today announced the release of a new Industry Brief titled, "Distributed Wind and Energy Resilience in Caribbean and Coastal Environments," examining how hybrid renewable microgrids are helping remote and island communities reduce diesel dependence while improving long-term energy resilience.

The report explores growing operational challenges facing diesel-dependent power systems including rising fuel costs, generator maintenance burdens, severe weather exposure, and fuel transportation risks. It also highlights how hybrid renewable systems combining distributed wind, solar, battery storage, and backup generation are increasingly being deployed to improve operational continuity in difficult-to-service environments.

For many island operators, improving resilience ahead of hurricane season has become an increasingly important driver behind hybrid renewable infrastructure planning.

"Across island and coastal regions, operators are rethinking how they approach energy resilience," said Ryan Loiacono, General Manager of Skystream Energy. "The conversation is shifting from simply generating power to building systems that can reduce operational risk, minimize generator runtime, and help communities maintain critical services during disruptions and severe weather events."

The Industry Brief includes real-world Skystream deployment examples from the Maldives, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and the United States, demonstrating how distributed wind can complement broader hybrid power strategies in both remote and grid-connected environments.

Among the featured case studies is a hybrid renewable microgrid deployment in the Maldives, where 67 Skystream 3.7 wind turbines were integrated alongside solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage, and diesel backup generation across three island communities. The system was designed to reduce diesel use for residential electricity generation by up to 80% while helping offset fuel transportation and operational costs.

Additional examples highlighted in the report include:

Remote water infrastructure support in Goodnews Bay, Alaska, where Skystream turbines were deployed to offset diesel-generated electricity for a village water treatment facility

Educational and community sustainability initiatives such as the Vail Academy & High School project in Arizona, where distributed wind and solar systems contributed to reducing campus energy demand

The report also examines key considerations for operators evaluating hybrid renewable systems, including AC-coupled architecture, renewable resource diversity, scalability, serviceability, and generator runtime optimization.

According to the brief, hybrid renewable microgrids are becoming less of a pilot concept and increasingly a long-term operational strategy for communities and infrastructure operators seeking to improve long-term operational resilience, reduce exposure to fuel supply disruptions, and strengthen energy continuity during severe weather events.

View the full Industry Brief: https://www.goskystream.com/skystream-industry-brief.

About Skystream Energy

Skystream Energy delivers distributed small wind energy solutions designed for hybrid renewable systems, remote infrastructure, and resilience-focused power applications. The company's Skystream 3.7 Pro platform supports hybrid microgrids and distributed energy strategies in island, coastal, rural, and off-grid environments worldwide. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Skystream Energy serves customers across the United States, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

To discuss a project or schedule a wind study, email [email protected].

SOURCE Skystream Energy