Skystream™ Energy Revives an Icon of Small Wind with a Modern Design and a Broader Vision for Distributed Power

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skystream™ Energy today announced the relaunch of one of the most recognized names in small wind, unveiling a redesigned product, new leadership, and a renewed commitment to reliable distributed energy solutions.

The new Skystream 3.7 Pro is an updated version of the trusted small wind turbine that has powered more than 8,500 installations worldwide. The latest design features upgraded components, advanced electronics, and enhanced control software that delivers greater reliability and increases energy output by up to 25%.

"Skystream Energy represents both a comeback and a step forward," said Leo Morton, President, Skystream Energy. "We've advanced an established platform with next-generation engineering, smarter software, and a broader vision. This relaunch isn't just about small wind. It's about shaping the future of distributed power and building technology that adapts to what's next."

Originally developed by Southwest Windpower and later owned by Xzeres, the Skystream design was acquired by the current ownership team in 2022. Since then, the company has rebuilt the product and brand foundation, culminating in today's relaunch as Skystream Energy.

"Skystream Energy is built on progress and partnership," said Ryan Loiacono, General Manager. "Our priority is delivering a product that dealers trust and customers are proud to own. With continuous improvements and new hybrid technologies on the horizon, we're ensuring Skystream turbines perform better, last longer, and support energy independence for years to come."

The Skystream 3.7 Pro produces up to 2.4 kW, roughly 5–11 MWh per year depending on site conditions and is certified by UL and the Small Wind Certification Council (SWCC). Each turbine is equipped with Skystream Skyview software which provides live system data, remote diagnostics, and continuous performance optimization to give owners and dealers greater insight and control than ever before. Skystream's guy wire-less tower and quiet operation make it ideal for:

Farms and ranches powering irrigation, lighting, or outbuildings

Rural homes and small businesses seeking energy independence

Rural electric cooperatives enabling member and community projects

Island and coastal microgrids reducing diesel use

Educational and community installations

Built with corrosion-resistant materials and hurricane-rated design, the Skystream 3.7 Pro performs reliably from Midwestern plains to Caribbean islands.

Unlike do-it-yourself kits or uncertified imports, the Skystream 3.7 Pro delivers verified performance, long-term reliability, and professional support. Streamlined installation, integrated electronics, and a growing network of trained dealers make small wind accessible for customers who value quality and confidence over the lowest cost.

Skystream Energy is targeting markets where small wind has the greatest impact, including distributed and off-grid regions across the United States, the Caribbean, and Central America. In regions where diesel costs are high, Skystream turbines can achieve three- to five-year paybacks by offsetting diesel power generation.

About Skystream Energy

Skystream Energy designs and manufactures small wind turbines that deliver reliable, renewable power for homes, farms, businesses, and communities. The flagship Skystream 3.7 Pro combines certified performance with quiet, durable operation and modern engineering. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Skystream Energy serves customers across the United States, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

