New Study Reveals Americans are Falling Behind with AI; Early Adopters are Getting Ahead

A new survey commissioned by All About Cookies and Base44 survey reveals the vibe coding gap, and why the biggest barrier to building isn't money or time.

DEL RAY BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey released today by All About Cookies, conducted in partnership with AI app-building platform Base44, finds that while more than 4 in 5 Americans are using AI tools weekly, most are barely scratching the surface of what the technology can do.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults reveals a growing divide between Americans who are using AI to get ahead and the majority who are just using it as a glorified search engine.

"The gap is access, not motivation or inspiration," said Kalleigh Lane, Managing Editor of All About Cookies. "There's a striking disconnect between tech ambitions and awareness of the tools that can help them get ahead. The barrier to entry is shrinking faster than anyone realizes."

Key findings from the survey include:

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59%) have an idea for an app, tool, or website they want to build . 80% say they'd pursue it if it didn't require coding knowledge.

. 80% say they'd pursue it if it didn't require coding knowledge. 83% of Americans use AI weekly (or more).

(or more). 57% of Americans have heard of vibe coding while only 13% have ever tried it.

55% of AI users report positive outcomes at work due to AI usage , including promotions, raises, and performance reviews.

, including promotions, raises, and performance reviews. 62% of Americans say AI has already made it more possible for the average person to start a business, but most haven't made the leap yet.

The data also reveals positive returns for early AI adopters. Of the 83% of Americans who use AI at work weekly, 55% reported positive work outcomes due to AI use in the last year, including favorable performance reviews, raises, or promotions. Those using AI to build apps or tools were also 30% more likely to report those outcomes than those who weren't.

The full findings are available at https://allaboutcookies.org/vibe-coding-app-building-ai-survey.

About the Survey

All About Cookies, in partnership with Base44, surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults in May 2026 on their AI habits and experience. Some questions were filtered for relevance (e.g., questions about AI at work were only shown to respondents who use a computer regularly at work).

About All About Cookies All About Cookies is dedicated to helping everyone access the web securely and privately. The expert team at All About Cookies independently tests and reviews privacy-focused products like VPNs, ad blockers, antivirus software, and more. The All About Cookies website also offers educational articles, how-to guides, and original research to educate internet users on essential tech topics that help keep them safe online.

All About Cookies, a Launch Potato brand, is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit AllAboutCookies.org.

About Base44 Base44 is an AI-powered app-building platform that lets anyone turn ideas into working apps in minutes. Using just natural language, Base44 allows you to create tools, back-office apps, customer portals, or complete enterprise products that are ready to use. At Base44, our mission is to make it possible for anyone to turn their dream into a reality, without needing to code, hire a team, or wait around.

Media Contact:

Chris Lewis

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SOURCE All About Cookies