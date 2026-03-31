All About Cookies Announces 2026 Editors' Choice Awards for Website Builders

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All About Cookies has announced the winners of its 2026 Editors' Choice Awards for Website Builders , recognizing the platforms that make it easier than ever for individuals and businesses to create, launch, and grow a website without technical expertise.

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As AI continues to reshape the website builder landscape, the process of creating a website has become more accessible — but also more complex. Recent research from All About Cookies found that nearly one-third of people (32%) have built a website before , yet more than half (51%) abandon their projects before finishing, underscoring how difficult the process can be without the right tools.

The 2026 Editors' Choice Website Builder Awards were created to cut through that complexity and identify the platforms that truly make website creation intuitive, flexible, and scalable. The capabilities of modern builders now span everything from AI-powered site generation to advanced design customization and ecommerce functionality. Yet with so many platforms promising "no-code" simplicity, it can be difficult to determine which ones actually deliver a seamless building experience.

"Over the last few years, AI has significantly changed how quickly anyone can get a website off the ground," said Kalleigh Lane, Managing Editor at All About Cookies. "Anyone can generate a site in minutes now. The real question is which platforms help users turn their ideas into something functional, scalable, and professional."

To determine this year's winners, the All About Cookies editorial team evaluated leading website builders using a standardized testing framework. The team assessed ease of use, AI capabilities, design flexibility, ecommerce functionality, and overall value. Each platform was tested through the full website creation process — from initial setup to publishing — to ensure recommendations reflect real user experience rather than marketing claims.

The final awards highlight website builders that stand out across a variety of use cases, from beginner-friendly platforms that can generate a site in minutes to more advanced solutions designed for content creators, ecommerce businesses, and scaling brands.

To see the full list of winners and learn more about the scoring process, visit the 2026 All About Cookies Editors' Choice Web Builder Awards .

2026 Award Winners:

Award Web Building Service Best Overall Wix Best AI Tools Hostinger Best for Content Creators Squarespace Best for Big Ecommerce Shopify Best for WordPress Bluehost Best Value IONOS Best for Hybrid Businesses Square Online Best for Cheap Managed WordPress WordPress.com

About All About Cookies:

All About Cookies is dedicated to helping everyone access the web securely and privately. The expert team at All About Cookies independently tests and reviews privacy-focused products like VPNs, ad blockers, antivirus software, and more. The All About Cookies website also offers educational articles, how-to guides, and original research to educate internet users on essential tech topics that help keep them safe online.

All About Cookies, a Launch Potato brand, is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit AllAboutCookies.org .

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