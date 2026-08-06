New Survey From Legendairy Milk Reveals Hidden Struggles Behind Breastfeeding

Released for National Breastfeeding Month, the study reveals breastfeeding is harder, lonelier, and less supported than expected — and Gen Z is feeling it most

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey from Legendairy Milk, nearly two-thirds of breastfeeding mothers (60%) say they've been given a hard time for nursing or pumping in public, and 58% say they regularly feel guilt or shame about their breastfeeding journey. Those are among the findings released for August's National Breastfeeding Month, which surveyed 1,000 Gen Z and Millennial women who breastfed.

The survey split its sample evenly between 500 Gen Z moms (ages 18-29) and 500 Millennial moms (ages 30-45), surfacing both the shared struggles and the generational differences shaping the modern breastfeeding experience. The results exposed the gap between what mothers expect from breastfeeding and the physical and emotional toll it actually takes.

The Physical & Emotional Toll

The most common physical hurdles moms faced were pain while breastfeeding (38%), concerns about low milk supply (37%), and pumping challenges (35%). To manage supply, moms leaned most on staying hydrated (55%) and pumping more frequently (47%), followed by lactation supplements like Legendairy Milk (33%) and dietary changes (33%).

In addition to physical wellbeing, half of all moms surveyed (50%) said anxiety about milk supply or meeting their baby's nutritional needs was the single biggest emotional challenge of their lactation journey. Notably, 58% said they always or frequently felt guilt or shame during their breastfeeding journey and when asked where that pressure came from, moms pointed most often to their own expectations (41%) rather than outside sources.

Support at Home, Friction Everywhere Else

While 68% of moms described their partner or family as very or extremely supportive, support outside the home was harder to come by. Nearly two-thirds (65%) said returning to work made it difficult to continue nursing or pumping, and 60% said they were given a hard time for nursing or pumping in public.

When asked what would help most, moms pointed to understanding (31%) and emotional support and encouragement (30%) – a signal that the support gap is emotional and social as much as it is logistical.

A Generational Divide, Even Among Similar Struggles

While Gen Z and Millennial moms reported largely similar experiences overall, the survey uncovered a consistent pattern: Gen Z moms are feeling the harder edges of the breastfeeding journey more acutely than Millennials.

Gen Z moms were more likely to point to societal expectations as a source of emotional stress (27% vs. 21%), while Millennial moms were more likely to point inward, to their own expectations (44% vs. 37%).

More Gen Z moms said they always felt guilt or shame around breastfeeding (29% vs. 23% of Millennials).

Gen Z moms were more likely to describe their return to work as extremely difficult (22% vs. 17% of Millenials).

Among moms given a hard time for breastfeeding in public, more Gen Z moms said it made them self-conscious (34% vs. 28% of Millennials).

The data highlights an important disconnect between mothers' desire to breastfeed (86% expressed it was extremely or very important) and the support many ultimately receive, underscoring the continued need for education, community and accessible lactation resources.

"This data confirms what we hear from our community every day: breastfeeding takes a real physical and emotional toll, and no mom should have to choose between feeding her baby and feeling supported, whether she's at work or out in public." said Luna Aziz, Founder and CEO of Legendairy Milk. "That's exactly why I founded Legendairy Milk: because moms deserve more. They deserve honest conversations, practical support, and a community that makes them feel less alone."

As the leading lactation brand with a community of over 1 million moms, Legendairy Milk is committed to empowering mothers throughout every stage of their breastfeeding journey and bringing greater awareness to the barriers that continue to affect lactation and breastfeeding success. For more information, visit legendairymilk.com and follow @legendairymilk.

About Legendairy Milk: At Legendairy Milk®, the #1 lactation supplement brand in the U.S., we create science-backed supplements designed to support women through every chapter of life. Founded in 2016, we've supported millions of moms with products that help increase milk supply and support overall wellness for both mom and baby. Inspired by traditional remedies and made with clean, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, our formulas are rooted in both science and time-tested care. As a brand built by moms, for moms, we challenge norms, push boundaries, and put women first in everything we do. Whether you're looking for real solutions, trusted guidance, or a brand that truly gets it, we're here to support you and your family every step of the way. Visit legendairymilk.com to learn more.

SOURCE Legendairy Milk