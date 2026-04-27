Continued Retail Growth Brings Science-Backed Wellness and Lifestyle Essentials to More Shoppers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendairy Milk, the leading brand in lactation and women's wellness supplements, today announced the expansion of its product line in Target stores and on Target.com. Building on its strong momentum across mass retail, this expansion marks a natural next chapter for the brand as it extends its reach to women everywhere to support them through every stage of hormonal change.

Legendairy Milk Expands Women’s Health Product Line in Target Stores

What began as a category-defining leader in lactation support has since evolved into a broader women's health platform, with products designed to support hydration, hair and skin health, mood, blood sugar balance, and everyday wellness. With this retail expansion, Legendairy Milk is meeting their customers where they already shop with simple, safe, and supportive products that women and families can trust.

"Expanding our product line at Target is an exciting next step for Legendairy Milk," said Luna Aziz, CEO and Founder of Legendairy Milk. "While some of our lactation products have been available at Target before, this launch makes it easier for women to also find our wellness and lifestyle essentials all in one place. Our goal is to meet shoppers where they are and support modern wellness at every stage of life."

Now In Select Target Stores:

In the baby aisle, Legendairy Milk continues to offer its lactation bestsellers, including: Sunflower Lecithin, Liquid Gold,and Pump Princess. Their new-to-Target baby line can be found online only: Iron Supplement, Teething Relief, Vitamin D3 & K2 Drops, and Probiotic Drops.

This retail expansion marks a significant milestone for Legendairy Milk, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering high-quality ingredients and formulations designed to support women through every stage of their wellness journey. Rooted in a science-backed approach and a deep understanding of women's evolving health needs, Legendairy Milk continues to prioritize both efficacy and accessibility, making trusted solutions more readily available to a broader community nationwide.

Shop Legendairy Milk's women's wellness line in the vitamin aisle and online at Target.com. You can also find Legendairy Milk at Sprouts, H-E-B, and Amazon. For more information, visit legendairymilk.com and follow @legendairymilk and @legendairywomen for updates, education, and community-driven support.

About Legendairy Milk: At Legendairy Milk®, the #1 lactation supplement brand in the U.S., we create science-backed supplements designed to support women through every chapter of life. Founded in 2016, we've supported millions of moms with products that help increase milk supply and support overall wellness for both mom and baby. Inspired by traditional remedies and made with clean, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, our formulas are rooted in both science and time-tested care. As a brand built by moms, for moms, we challenge norms, push boundaries, and put women first in everything we do. Whether you're looking for real solutions, trusted guidance, or a brand that truly gets it, we're here to support you and your family every step of the way. Visit legendairymilk.com to learn more.

SOURCE Legendairy Milk