New Survey: When Choosing a School for Their Children, Majority of Parents Consider Artificial Intelligence Policies

Personalizing learning is AI's biggest benefit, according to 42% of parents; double the share who cite preparing students for future careers.

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than three-quarters of U.S. parents (76%) support at least some use of artificial intelligence in schools, and nearly eight in ten (78%) say a school's approach to AI matters when evaluating education options for their child, according to a new national survey conducted by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF).

While parents generally support AI in education, they are most persuaded by its potential to help meet students' individual learning needs. Asked which argument in favor of AI they find most compelling, the largest share of parents (42%) selected AI's ability to personalize learning to each student's needs and pace, more than double the share who cited preparing students for AI-driven careers (21%). Smaller shares pointed to AI's ability to provide instant feedback and tutoring support (12%), make learning more engaging (7%), or give teachers more time for individualized attention (6%).

"Finding the 'right fit' and personalizing the choice of a school for each child has become the goal of school choice," said Shelby Doyle, senior vice president of policy and national partnerships at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "What's interesting to me is that parents are bringing that lens to how they think about the decisions that happen inside the school itself, focusing on AI's potential to personalize education first and foremost."

Parents' support for AI is accompanied by clear concerns about how it should be used. Nearly half (48%) say their biggest concern is that AI could make students too dependent on technology. Others cite concerns about cheating (16%) and weakened critical thinking skills (12%).

"Parents aren't looking for technology to replace teachers," Doyle said. "They're looking for thoughtful approaches that use technology to support learning while preserving the critical thinking, creativity, and relationships that remain essential to a quality education."

The survey also found that parents are approaching the new school year with a mix of emotions. Nearly nine in ten parents (88%) say they are at least somewhat excited about back-to-school season, while 67% also report feeling at least somewhat stressed.

This report is based on a survey of 2,053 U.S. parents of school-aged children ages 4–17, conducted by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation from July 24 to July 31, 2026, using SurveyMonkey's national audience panel. Results were weighted to reflect the national population of parents by key demographic characteristics, including age and gender. The margin of error is ±2.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

The full results of the survey are available at https://myschoolchoice.com/opportunities/survey-july-2026.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through three charitable programs: Navigate School Choice and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, which focus on researching, developing, and promoting comprehensive, unbiased school navigation resources for families, as well as National School Choice Week, which celebrates effective education options each January. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE Navigate School Choice