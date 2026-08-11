New Taco Cat Games Survey Finds Parents Are Searching for Screen-Free Solutions as Families Face Growing Screen Time Struggles

Research reveals kids are willing to put down screens for family connection, while 98% of parents are considering screen-free gifts this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As concerns around youth screen time continue to grow, new survey findings from Taco Cat Games reveal that many families are looking beyond limits and seeking alternatives that children will genuinely choose.

Following the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' recent advisory highlighting excessive youth screen time as a public health concern, Taco Cat Games surveyed more than 400 parents and caregivers to better understand how families are experiencing screen use at home and what they are looking for in screen-free entertainment.

The findings show that managing screen time remains a significant challenge for many households. Nearly 7 in 10 parents (70%) said disagreements or conflicts over screen time happen at least weekly, and nearly 6 in 10 (59%) said getting children off screens is extremely, very or somewhat challenging.

Parents also reported that screen use continues to be a source of concern. Just over half (51%) said their children's recreational screen time has increased over the past year, while 47% said they are concerned about the impact of screen use on their child's development or well-being.

The findings suggest that while parents recognize the challenge, many are looking for engaging alternatives that children will actually enjoy. More than 9 in 10 parents (91%) said their children would be very or somewhat likely to put down screens and join a fun family game, suggesting that the right activities can help reduce screen time without creating additional conflict at home.

For Amber Aslakson, a mom of two and President of the Family Connections Special Education PTO, finding activities that bring families together across ages and attention spans is a priority.

"I love finding activities that don't take a lot of planning but still bring everyone together," said Aslakson. "We've played Taco Cat games at home, on camping trips, and while traveling because they're quick to learn and fun for both kids and adults. Those little moments of laughing together are the ones my family remembers, and they're a welcome alternative to everyone reaching for a screen."

Summer breaks and school vacations are particularly challenging times for families managing screen use, with 61% of parents identifying summertime or school breaks as one of the hardest times to get children off screens. Weekends are also hard, with 41% of parents saying it's one of the most difficult times to transition children away from screens.

The study also shows that nearly three-quarters of parents feel their children are more engaged during family game time compared to when they are using screens.

"These findings reinforce what we hear from families every day," said Dave Campbell, founder and CEO of Taco Cat Games. "The best family activities are the ones everyone wants to come back to - those that create connection without requiring a battle over turning off a device. When kids are genuinely excited to join in, putting the screens away becomes a lot easier."

The survey also reveals a growing holiday trend as families look for gifts that encourage connection. Nearly all parents surveyed (98%) said they are definitely or probably considering screen-free gifts for the children in their lives this holiday season.

Earlier this year, Taco Cat Games launched four new game concepts, including its first-ever board games. Its flagship game, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide and is among the top-selling card games in the U.S.

For more on Taco Cat Games and to see the full survey results, visit tacocatgames.com.

About the Survey

Taco Cat Games conducted an anonymous online survey of 420 parents and caregivers in July 2026. Respondents answered questions about household screen use, challenges managing screen time, family activities, and preferences for screen-free entertainment.

About Taco Cat Games

Taco Cat Games, formerly Dolphin Hat Games, is a family game company that makes fast, fun, and easy-to-learn card and board games for anyone and everyone. Its breakout hit, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, sparked the creation of a wide-ranging lineup of original games, each with its own unique gameplay and personality, to get players laughing in seconds. Taco Cat's unique approach blends imaginative design, rigorous playtesting, and research on everything from themes and names to packaging and mechanics, ensuring every game is effortless and entertaining. Every Taco Cat game brings friends and families together with benefits that go beyond just having fun - its games offer a break from screens, build real connections, and create meaningful memories that last long after the game ends. For more information, visit tacocatgames.com.

SOURCE Taco Cat Games