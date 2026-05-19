Taco Cat Games Unveils Rebrand and Launches Four New Games Designed to Help Families Connect

Amid growing demand for screen-free entertainment, the company behind Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza reports strong growth and expanded retail reach

DAYTON, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Taco Cat Games (formerly Dolphin Hat Games) announced its official rebrand alongside significant company growth and the launch of four original games, including its first-ever board game, that expand its portfolio of fast, fun, and easy-to-learn experiences for families and players of all ages.

Over the past 12 months, Taco Cat Games has increased headcount by 57% and continues to expand its retail presence through strategic partnerships with Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Its flagship game, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, is an international bestseller with more than 12 million copies sold worldwide and is among the top-selling card games in the U.S.

The momentum comes amid growing national focus on screen time, youth mental health, and increasing demand for screen-free, in-person entertainment for families

"Parents aren't just trying to limit screen time, they're looking for something their kids will genuinely choose instead," said Dave Campbell, founder of Taco Cat Games. "That's the bar we design against - if a game isn't immediately fun for everyone, it doesn't make it into our lineup. This rebrand reflects that focus and our commitment to being the go-to game company for modern families."

For many families, the value of these games goes beyond entertainment. Danielle Kelly, parent coach and host of the Chaos & Caffeine podcast, has seen how Taco Cat Games helps her neurodivergent son stay engaged and build critical skills.

"My 11-year-old son has ADHD and struggles with focus and impulse control, but Taco Cat has been a breakthrough," said Kelly. "I've seen him stay engaged for up to 30 minutes while practicing patience, taking turns, and improving working memory. In a world dominated by screens, it's been a powerful way for us to connect. I give it to most of my friends and family as gifts, and moms have even tracked me down in the carpool line at school to thank me for introducing it to their families."

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza has earned more than 50,000 Amazon reviews with a 4.8-star rating, and the company's games are regularly featured in major gift guides and recognized by industry organizations such as ASTRA and The Toy Insider.

As part of its next chapter, Taco Cat Games is introducing four new game concepts, including a first-of-its kind board game, all developed through extensive playtesting and consumer validation, with a focus on accessibility, replayability, and immediate engagement across age groups.

Oh No Banana Joe is a high-energy memory and reflex game featuring fast-paced challenges and competitive face-offs. In testing, 86% of families said they were very or extremely likely to purchase after playing, outperforming prior benchmarks.

is a high-energy memory and reflex game featuring fast-paced challenges and competitive face-offs. In testing, 86% of families said they were very or extremely likely to purchase after playing, outperforming prior benchmarks. Stack Nabbit is a strategic card game centered on quick decision-making and resource collection, where players race to build stacks while disrupting opponents. It was the top-rated concept across focus groups, particularly among parents.

is a strategic card game centered on quick decision-making and resource collection, where players race to build stacks while disrupting opponents. It was the top-rated concept across focus groups, particularly among parents. Points for Everything! is a flexible, no-instruction-needed party game designed for instant play. Featuring conversation prompts, light challenges, and simple scoring, it ranked as the top board game concept in quantitative testing.

is a flexible, no-instruction-needed party game designed for instant play. Featuring conversation prompts, light challenges, and simple scoring, it ranked as the top board game concept in quantitative testing. Go, Go, Go Kart is a fast-paced racing game built around speed, reflexes, and surprise "swap" mechanics that keep gameplay unpredictable. In focus groups, 86% of families said they would purchase it based on packaging alone.

Taco Cat Games continues to focus on creating accessible, high-energy games designed for families seeking shared, screen-free entertainment.

To learn more, connect with the team onsite at ASTRA Booth #505, June 5–8, 2026, and visit https://tacocatgames.com/.

About Taco Cat Games

Taco Cat Games, formerly Dolphin Hat Games, is a family game company that makes fast, fun, and easy-to-learn card and board games for anyone and everyone. Its breakout hit, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, sparked the creation of a wide-ranging lineup of original games, each with its own unique gameplay and personality, to get players laughing in seconds. Taco Cat's unique approach blends imaginative design, rigorous playtesting, and research on everything from themes and names to packaging and mechanics, ensuring every game is effortless and entertaining. Every Taco Cat game brings friends and families together with benefits that go beyond just having fun - its games offer a break from screens, build real connections, and create meaningful memories that last long after the game ends.

SOURCE Taco Cat Games