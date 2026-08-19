New Tartu (Estonia) Business District Protected from High Groundwater with PENETRON ADMIX

The first stage of construction of the Port Athena multi-use development in Tartu, Estonia was completed in August 2026. Once the entire complex is finished in 2027, the project will comprise a cluster of 5 modern office buildings with retail space on the ground floors for shops, restaurants, and services. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was used to protect the extensive below-grade concrete structures from high groundwater levels.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formerly known as Dorpat, Tartu has a population of about 98,000 and is the second largest city in Estonia after Tallinn, the country's capital. The city lies on the Emajõgi River, which connects the country's two largest lakes, Lake Võrtsjärv and Lake Peipus.

Durable solution for high groundwater: PENETRON ADMIX was added to the concrete mix to waterproof Port Athena’s foundation slabs, retaining walls, elevator pits, and underground parking garage. Port Athena – protected by Penetron: Adjacent to the Emajõgi River, Tartu’s new business district has four six-story and one seven-story building for a total gross area of approximately 19,500-m2.

The €35 million ($41.1 million) Port Athena development is essentially a new business district just minutes from the heart of Tartu, located between the Tasku Center and the Friendship Bridge (Sõpruse sild), and adjacent to the Emajõgi River. The project comprises four six-story and one seven-story building for a total gross area of approximately 19,500-m2 (214,500-ft2). The shared basement footprint is laid out as an underground parking garage to accommodate 100 cars. Commercial spaces for shops, restaurants and services are located on the ground floors of all five buildings, while a total of 12,000-m2 (132,000-ft2) of office space is located on the upper floors.

"With the first two buildings complete, construction continues on the remaining three Port Athena buildings to meet the mid-2027 deadline," explains Andrus Sõna, Director of Penetron Eesti. "Located close to the city's center, this development will help meet the growing demand for modern office space."

Because of Port Athena's proximity to the Emajõgi River and the resulting high groundwater of the construction site, Salto AB, the project architects, specified a concrete waterproofing solution for the below-grade structures.

"Thanks to Penetron's success with identical projects across many European countries, PENETRON ADMIX was specified as the waterproofing solution," notes Andrus Sõna. "Our admixture was added to the concrete mix for the foundation slab, retaining walls, elevator pits, and underground parking garage structures."

Once mixed into the concrete, PENETRON ADMIX unleashes a catalytic reaction activated by moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation. This permanently seals the pores and capillary tracts normally found in concrete, protecting against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction and substantially reducing the permeability of usually porous concrete.

"Looking ahead for the long-term, PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete features low permeability, low shrinkage corrosion mitigation, and self-healing properties. This virtually eliminates future concrete-related maintenance costs – an added benefit," concludes Andrus Sõna.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group