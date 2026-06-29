New this summer: An easier way to understand your energy bill

Duke Energy's new AI-powered Bill Insights helps Carolinas customers understand what's driving their summer energy costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into the hottest stretch of the year, with highs climbing into the mid-90s and heat indices approaching 100 F across the Carolinas over the weekend – and potentially even hotter conditions mid to late next week – Duke Energy is giving Carolinas customers a new way to answer a familiar summer question: "Why is my bill higher?"

The new AI-powered Bill Insights feature in the Duke Energy mobile app delivers a personalized, plain-language breakdown of what's driving each month's energy costs – including how much is tied to weather and how usage compares over time. This first phase offers a simple, at-a-glance view, and it's just the beginning. Duke Energy plans to expand the feature in the coming months with more detailed insights.

Bill Insights are available now to Duke Energy Carolinas residential customers on the Billing tab of the mobile app and rolls out to Duke Energy Progress customers in mid-July.

"Our customers want to better understand what's behind their energy bills," said Sasha Weintraub, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Duke Energy.

"AI Bill Insights complements what we provide through My Home Energy Report, which gives customers personalized insights into their usage and tips to help them save. Now we're introducing an easy-to-understand, plain-language look at what's shaping each month's bill – and we'll keep enhancing it based on what customers find most helpful."

'I didn't change anything. Why are my energy costs higher?'

It's one of the most common questions Duke Energy hears every summer – and the answer comes down to how air conditioning systems work. When a thermostat is set to 72 degrees and the outdoor high is 82 in May, the system bridges a 10-degree gap. In July, when the high reaches 98, that gap grows to 26 degrees – and the system runs significantly longer to close it, using more energy, even though no one touched the dial.

The data behind higher summer energy use

Cooling degree days – a National Weather Service measure of how hard air conditioners have to work – ran about 12% to 18% above 1991-2020 normals across Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham during the summers of 2024 and 2025. That means AC systems were running longer and using more energy than in a typical summer.

Humidity compounds the effect. Average dew points across the Carolinas climb about 25 degrees between April and midsummer, pushing AC systems from barely running to working full time. Up to 30% or more of an AC unit's capacity can go toward removing moisture – and that share grows as humidity rises. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30% and 50%.

What customers can do

In addition to checking Bill Insights, Duke Energy encourages customers to take a few practical steps to manage summer energy use:

Adjust the thermostat and use ceiling fans. Adjust your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting and increase it slightly while away. Running a ceiling fan can help you feel up to 4 degrees cooler without changing the setting.

Adjust your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting and increase it slightly while away. Running a ceiling fan can help you feel up to 4 degrees cooler without changing the setting. Consider a stand-alone dehumidifier to take some of the moisture-removal burden off the AC system.

to take some of the moisture-removal burden off the AC system. Watch for Usage Alerts emailed mid-billing cycle for projected energy costs so there are no end-of-month surprises.

emailed mid-billing cycle for projected energy costs so there are no end-of-month surprises. Schedule a free home energy assessment to identify where conditioned air may be escaping through the attic, ductwork or other gaps.

to identify where conditioned air may be escaping through the attic, ductwork or other gaps. Explore Smart $aver® rebates for HVAC, insulation and other efficiency upgrades.

For more programs, solutions and tips, visit duke-energy.com/SummerSolutions.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy