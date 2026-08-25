New Upgraded Points Study Reveals the Easiest U.S. Airports for Passenger Pickup

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points recently analyzed the 50 largest U.S. airports across 9 factors related to congestion, waiting options, parking costs, flight reliability, ground movement, pickup configuration, and proximity to the city center to find where picking up an arriving passenger is easiest.

The Airports With the Most and Least Favorable Pickup Conditions

"Between taxiing to the gate, walking through the terminal, and waiting at baggage claim, arranging to get picked up can quickly turn into a guessing game," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We wanted to identify which airports make the pickup process as seamless as possible for arriving passengers."

Study Methodology

The study analyzed the 50 largest U.S. airports across nine weighted factors to determine where picking up an arriving passenger is easiest. Each factor was standardized and combined into a composite score out of 100, with lower values indicating more favorable scores for passenger volume, parking cost, delays, taxi-in time, and distance, and higher values indicating more favorable scores for cell phone lot availability, on-time arrivals, and rideshare separation. Data were drawn from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, official airport websites, and Google Maps. Factors were weighted as follows:

Estimated daily arriving passengers per terminal (weight: 3.0)

Average cell phone lot distance from terminal (weight: 3.0)

Cell phone lot availability (weight: 2.5)

On-time arrival rate (weight: 2.5)

Average short-term parking cost for 30 minutes (weight: 2.0)

Average taxi-in time (weight: 2.0)

Rideshare pickup separation (weight: 2.0)

Average arrival delay (weight: 1.5)

Distance from the city center to the airport (weight: 1.5)

The analysis reflects data collected in July 2026 and does not account for construction, traffic incidents, weather, time of day, security restrictions, or a driver's familiarity with a given airport.

Key Findings

California swept the top of the rankings, with three of its airports leading the study. John Wayne Airport (SNA) came out on top with a score of 85 out of 100, trailed closely by San José International (SJC) at 84.6 and Oakland San Francisco Bay (OAK) at 82.4.

John Wayne Airport also posted the fastest average arrival times, with flights landing just 9.6 minutes behind schedule on average, well ahead of the 15.3-minute study-wide norm.

The Dallas metro area split the rankings down the middle. Dallas Love Field (DAL) came in at No. 7 with a score of 75.4, while Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) finished dead last at 34.1.

A free waiting spot is standard at most airports: 48 of the 50 offer a designated cell phone lot, sitting an average of 1.36 miles from the terminal.

Chicago O'Hare left drivers waiting the longest, with flights arriving 25.1 minutes late on average and then taking another 19.9 minutes to taxi to the gate after landing.

Top 5 U.S. Airports for Easy Passenger Pickup

John Wayne Airport (SNA): 85 – The Orange County airport posted the fastest average arrivals in the study, with flights landing just 9.6 minutes behind schedule on average. Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC): 84.6 – SJC posted the shortest average taxi-in time, at just 4.3 minutes. Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK): 82.4 – OAK tied for the shortest average cell phone lot distance, at just 0.6 miles from the terminal. San Antonio International Airport (SAT): 79.5 – SAT combines low passenger volume with quick ground movement, handling an estimated 6,481 arriving passengers per terminal daily and just 5.1 minutes of average taxi-in time. Kahului Airport (OGG): 78.9 – Kahului sits just 2 miles from the city center, the shortest distance, with 30-minute short-term parking costing only $2.

Sacramento International (SMF), Dallas Love Field (DAL), Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL), Portland International (PDX), and St. Louis Lambert International (STL) rounded out the top 10.

Check out in-depth survey results, including airports with the least favorable ratings, by visiting the full study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points