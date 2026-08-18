How Far Is Too Far to Drive? New Upgraded Points Study Reveals When Americans Choose to Fly Instead

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points surveyed thousands of Americans across the U.S. to find out when they'd rather fly than drive, uncovering major differences across the country, from travelers in states willing to stay on the road for nearly 13 hours to those ready to book a flight rather than drive 6 hours.

Do Americans Prefer Road-Trips or Air Travel? How Far is Too Far to Drive in Each U.S. State?

"Every long trip begins with the same basic choice: spend hours on the road or head to the airport," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "Some travelers will white-knuckle a 12-hour car journey to avoid the airport altogether, while others are looking at flights as soon as they realize how many hours they'd have to spend on the highway. We wanted to map out exactly where that breaking point falls, state by state."

Study Methodology

Upgraded Points surveyed over 2,400 Americans across 48 states for two weeks in July 2026 to explore how they decide between flying and driving for personal trips. Respondents shared their distance, time, and cost cutoffs, along with how they define a long drive, a road trip, and an everyday drive. They also shared the factors that shape that decision, including flight costs, gas prices, luggage, personal space, airport frustrations, road trip frustrations, and the convenience of having a car at the destination.

The survey data was analyzed overall and by demographic group, including age, gender, and state. Alaska and Wyoming were omitted due to low survey populations, and Hawaii was omitted for geographic reasons. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding, and some questions allowed for more than one response.

Key Takeaways

On average, Americans said a personal trip could last up to 9 hours and 39 minutes before they'd rather fly than drive, but that can vary widely by more than 6 hours from state to state. Distance alone doesn't decide the choice. Americans weigh airfare, fuel costs, potential disruptions, vehicle reliability, and the demands of the trip itself.

And while the length at which a driving trip becomes "too far" varies by state, the decision often comes down to which option feels more affordable and manageable.

The States Quickest to Choose a Flight Over a Drive (Driving Limits)

California: 6 hours, 24 minutes Massachusetts: 6 hours, 55 minutes Rhode Island: 7 hours, 16 minutes Texas: 7 hours, 16 minutes Illinois: 7 hours, 38 minutes

Much of the Northeast has a low threshold for road trips, with Massachusetts and Rhode Island among the three lowest driving limits and Connecticut just outside the top five at No. 6. Despite their size and long highway stretches, Texas and California residents reach their flying threshold sooner than the average American, probably due to living near major airport hubs like Los Angeles International (LAX), Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW), and George Bush Intercontinental (IAH).

The States Most Willing to Drive Instead of Flying (Driving Limits)

Idaho: 12 hours, 55 minutes Montana: 12 hours, 42 minutes Kentucky: 12 hours, 40 minutes Missouri: 12 hours, 37 minutes Maine: 12 hours, 35 minutes

Idaho and Montana reflect a larger pattern in majority-rural states, where cities, airports, and destinations often sit farther apart, so residents tend to view long stretches on the road as a standard part of getting anywhere. Interestingly, Maine residents are willing to drive nearly twice as long as their fellow New England states, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Overall, the state U.S. residents live in shapes how "too far to drive" gets defined: those living in compact, airport-rich states favored flying after roughly 7 hours, while those in more spread-out states remain open to driving for nearly 13 hours.

Check out other findings, like why Americans choose to fly, road trip issues that encourage flights, and more by reading the full study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:



Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

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SOURCE Upgraded Points