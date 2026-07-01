New UpGuard Report: Nearly 1 in 3 Top Higher Education Vendors Had a Security Breach Since 2024

The "2026 Higher Education Third-Party Cyber Risk Report" reveals how broad vendor ecosystems, supplier concentration, fragmented technology use, AI exposure and point-in-time reviews are leaving universities exposed

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpGuard, a leader in cybersecurity and risk management, today released findings from its 2026 Higher Education Third-Party Cyber Risk report. Among the key takeaways, UpGuard revealed that 28% of the top 100 vendors most commonly used by universities have experienced a data breach since 2024 and 11% currently show active infostealer malware infections, a leading source of stolen credentials. As complex vendor ecosystems and the rapid adoption of AI outpace traditional security oversight there is a growing "visibility gap" in higher education. The report shows that higher education's third-party risk is broader, more concentrated, more fragmented and changing faster than traditional vendor review processes can keep pace with.

Key Findings from the Report

As universities expand their digital footprints, their ecosystems naturally scale as well. UpGuard analyzed the publicly detectable supplier relationships of 515 universities, and identified how vendor sprawl, supplier concentration, unique vendor risk, embedded AI exposure, and manual review lag is widening the third-party visibility gap.

Outdated Oversight Can't Keep Pace with Threats: 28% of the top 100 most frequently used vendors have experienced a breach since 2024, and 11% of vendors currently show evidence of active infostealer malware infections.

28% of the top 100 most frequently used vendors have experienced a breach since 2024, and 11% of vendors currently show evidence of active infostealer malware infections. AI is Embedded Everywhere: The shift toward AI-enabled services is accelerating. 95% of universities now have at least one vendor with embedded AI exposure and around 50% have detectable third-party AI embedded in their services.

The shift toward AI-enabled services is accelerating. 95% of universities now have at least one vendor with embedded AI exposure and around 50% have detectable third-party AI embedded in their services. A Handful of Vendors Create Industry Wide Risk: High supplier concentration poses sector-wide risk as 80% of institutions share the same 11 vendors (e.g. 97.4% of institutions have at least one Microsoft product), meaning a single supplier breach can ripple across the entire industry.

High supplier concentration poses sector-wide risk as 80% of institutions share the same 11 vendors (e.g. 97.4% of institutions have at least one Microsoft product), meaning a single supplier breach can ripple across the entire industry. Lower-Prevalence Does Not Mean Lower-Risk: Beyond the most widely adopted vendors, 67% of suppliers are used by five or fewer institutions, creating a long tail of localized tools that may still handle sensitive data or connect to critical systems. Vendors detected at only one university had a median UpGuard security rating 35 points lower than those detected at more than 100 universities and were 5x as likely to score below 600, indicating poor security controls and serious issues requiring remediation.

"With most universities in their quieter summer period, now is an ideal time for security teams to reassess their vendor landscape," said Greg Pollock, director of Research and Insights at UpGuard. "What this report shows is that universities face several distinct challenges with third-party risk management, and they can't afford to ignore any of them. Third-party breaches are on the horizon, and programs that prepare now will fare far better in the long run."

Recommendations for higher education institutions

Maintain a living vendor inventory: Decentralised procurement makes vendor relationships difficult to track, so institutions need a continuously updated inventory that captures inherent risk, usage, tiering, data access and AI exposure to guide assessment, monitoring and escalation.

Decentralised procurement makes vendor relationships difficult to track, so institutions need a continuously updated inventory that captures inherent risk, usage, tiering, data access and AI exposure to guide assessment, monitoring and escalation. Address concentration risk: Identify the most widely used vendors as critical dependencies where appropriate, with clear internal ownership, monitoring requirements, escalation paths and response plans. Treat systemic suppliers as attractive targets and assess the potential impact of a breach or outage across affected systems, data, users and services.

Identify the most widely used vendors as critical dependencies where appropriate, with clear internal ownership, monitoring requirements, escalation paths and response plans. Treat systemic suppliers as attractive targets and assess the potential impact of a breach or outage across affected systems, data, users and services. Right-size assessment oversight: Assess vendors based on exposure and impact, not how widely they are used. Lower-prevalence vendors can still introduce material risk if they handle sensitive data, support critical services or connect to institutional systems.

Assess vendors based on exposure and impact, not how widely they are used. Lower-prevalence vendors can still introduce material risk if they handle sensitive data, support critical services or connect to institutional systems. Move Toward Continuous Monitoring: Augment point-in-time assessments with continuous monitoring for material changes in vendor risk. This should include monitoring for breaches, critical vulnerabilities, credential exposure, suspicious infrastructure signals, and meaningful changes in security posture.

Download the full report for the complete findings and practical steps to reduce third-party cyber risk: https://www.upguard.com/resources/2026-higher-education-third-party-cyber-risk-report.

UpGuard will also hold a webinar, "Beyond the Findings: A Practical Playbook for Higher Education Vendor Risk" on Thursday, July 23 at 1:00PM PDT. Attendees will get a clear playbook for managing higher education third-party risk in a way that is risk-based, scalable and grounded in the realities of institutional environments. To register visit https://www.upguard.com/webinars/higher-ed-vendor-risk

Methodology:

UpGuard analyzed publicly detectable supplier relationships across 515 US-based universities, identifying more than 105,006 vendor relationships and approximately 5,400 unique suppliers. Vendor information was collected via UpGuard's Fourth Parties data feed, which infers likely vendors based on public signals, including externally observable technologies and vendor-based proficiencies listed in job postings. This approach provides a methodology applicable to all departments and supplier types. Risk data and security ratings for each identified vendor were then aggregated using UpGuard's continuous monitoring platform.

About UpGuard

Founded in 2012, UpGuard is a leader in cybersecurity and risk management. The company's AI-powered platform for Cyber Risk Posture Management (CRPM) provides a centralized, actionable view of cyber risk across an organization's vendors, attack surface, and workforce. Trusted by thousands of companies, UpGuard's platform is designed to help security teams manage cyber risk with confidence and efficiency. UpGuard is headquartered in Hobart, Tasmania with US headquarters in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.upguard.com.

To learn more, visit www.upguard.com.

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Julie Huang

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SOURCE UpGuard