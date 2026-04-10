UpGuard Ranked #1 for Third Party and Supplier Risk Management; Named Top 100 Software Company in G2 2026 Best Software Awards

UpGuard Rated as the Leader in Third Party and Supplier Risk Management by G2 for 15 Consecutive Quarters

Mountain View, California, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UpGuard, a leader in cybersecurity and risk management, today announced multiple recognitions from G2, the world's largest and most trusted data source for B2B software. UpGuard was named a winner in G2's 2026 "Best Software Awards," officially ranking in the top 100 Best Global Software Companies out of 4000 eligible global companies. The company also earned high rankings in G2's lists for Best Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Products at #6 and Best Security Software Products at #14. UpGuard was also named a leader in the Third Party and Supplier Risk Management category for the 15th consecutive quarter.

UpGuard earned these distinctions based on strong customer satisfaction from security professionals. Among G2-verified reviewers, UpGuard has 98 percent four or five-star customer ratings and 94 percent approval on product direction.

"We're proud to be recognized in G2's Best Software Awards and to hold the number one position in Third-Party and Supplier Risk Management for fifteen consecutive quarters," said Kaushik Sen, CMO at UpGuard. "G2 rankings are determined entirely by verified reviews from security professionals, which makes this the most meaningful validation we can earn. Security teams choose UpGuard because it's fast to deploy, intuitive to use, and delivers measurable risk reduction. That's what fifteen quarters of leadership reflects."

UpGuard's AI-powered Cyber Risk Posture Management (CRPM) platform processes more than 100 billion risk signals every day. It unifies the fragmented cybersecurity landscape by correlating risk across typically overlooked posture areas, including: Vendor Risk for the supply chain, Breach Risk for the external attack surface, User Risk for workforce security, Trust Exchange for data sharing, and Risk Automations for GRC engineering.

Recent G2 insights from customers:

"UpGuard gives me a single place to see the real risk picture without having to chase vendors for information. The automated questionnaires, security ratings, and continuous monitoring make third party reviews smoother and a lot more consistent. It saves time, keeps everything organized, and brings clarity to conversations that used to be non-existent." - Security Program Specialist, Insurance

"[UpGuard] has become an essential part of our cybersecurity and vendor risk management processes. The platform strikes the perfect balance between ease of use and depth of insight — we can quickly assess our own security posture and that of our vendors, track improvements over time, and demonstrate our security maturity to clients with confidence." - Security and AI Expert, Financial Services

"UpGuard provides clear visibility into our organization's security posture with easy-to-understand risk ratings. The platform makes it simple to monitor domain reputation, identify vulnerabilities quickly, and ensure continuous threat protection" - Global Network Security Administrator, Manufacturing

"Beyond its technical excellence, the product is highly intuitive and has been seamlessly incorporated into our daily workflow and security checks." - Cyber Security Operations Analyst, Higher Education

To learn more about UpGuard's G2 recognition, visit https://www.upguard.com/g2.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

About UpGuard

Founded in 2012, UpGuard is a leader in cybersecurity and risk management. The company's AI-powered platform for Cyber Risk Posture Management (CRPM) provides a centralized, actionable view of cyber risk across an organization's vendors, attack surface, and workforce. Trusted by thousands of companies, UpGuard's platform is designed to help security teams manage cyber risk with confidence and efficiency. UpGuard is headquartered in Hobart, Tasmania with US headquarters in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.upguard.com.

SOURCE UpGuard