New Venture Escrow Opens New Del Mar Office, Expanding Presence in San Diego's Premier Real Estate Market

DEL MAR, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Venture Escrow, an independent escrow company focused on empowering agents through exceptional service and innovative technology, announces the opening of its new Del Mar office, expanding its presence in one of Southern California's premier luxury real estate markets.

New Venture Escrow New Venture Escrow

At the center of New Venture's Del Mar expansion are Senior Escrow Officer & Manager Lisa Shultz and Escrow Business Partner Jennifer Cometta. Lisa brings a respected reputation built through years of escrow expertise, thoughtful communication, and trusted client relationships. Jennifer brings strong market connections and a proven ability to build meaningful partnerships with real estate professionals throughout San Diego. Together, they represent the experienced, relationship-driven professionals who reflect the values and service standards that define New Venture.

"We're excited to welcome Lisa and Jennifer to New Venture as we continue expanding throughout Southern California," said Casey LeBlanc, President of New Venture Escrow. "Finding the right people in the right markets is what makes expansion meaningful, and the opportunity to enter Del Mar with such a talented team of professionals made this an exciting next step for our company."

The Del Mar office reflects New Venture's approach of pairing exceptional people with the resources needed to deliver an elevated escrow experience. Through proprietary technology and AI-driven solutions, the company creates efficiencies across onboarding, business development, and transaction processing. These tools allow its teams to focus on what matters most: building relationships and delivering exceptional service.

With an experienced local team and an expanding Southern California footprint, New Venture Escrow is bringing its agent-first approach to Del Mar's distinguished luxury real estate community. The company continues to invest in innovation to support its teams and enhance the transaction experience for agents and their clients.

About New Venture Escrow

New Venture Escrow is an independent escrow provider transforming the industry through proprietary technology and a commitment to efficiency, transparency, and service. With multiple offices across Southern California, the company empowers real estate professionals with systems that elevate the experience for both agents and their clients.

New Venture Escrow – Del Mar

Phone: 858.723.8006

Email: [email protected]

Website: NewVentureEscrow.com

SOURCE New Venture Escrow