LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Venture Escrow, a leading independent escrow company recognized for its agent-first service model and proprietary technology, announces the opening of its newest office in Los Angeles, California. The expansion is anchored by an experienced local team, including trusted escrow officers Marcine Kline and Carmen Alvarado, whose decades of combined experience and long-standing careers in the Los Angeles market bring immediate depth, continuity, and leadership to the new location.

New Venture Escrow Announces Expansion into Los Angeles, Planting Its Flag in California’s Largest Market

Marcine Kline and Carmen Alvarado are known for their precision, responsiveness, and ability to successfully manage transactions across market cycles and property types. Their expertise ensures agents across the region receive the high-touch dependable service New Venture Escrow is known for.

To support recruiting efforts and attract top talent, the new office will also feature a dedicated sales representative led by Jill Green. Jill brings extensive experience working with agents selling title. She will serve as a key resource for agents, helping elevate marketing, and operational performance while strengthening relationships and driving business growth.

"We recognized an incredible opportunity in this marketplace," said Casey LeBlanc, President of New Venture Escrow. "Los Angeles is defined by its scale, its dynamism, and its established networks. By expanding here, we aim to empower our partners, and create lasting impact through modern systems and a dedicated local team."

The Los Angeles launch represents continued momentum for New Venture Escrow. With this expansion, New Venture Escrow brings its agent-focused tools and streamlined systems to the heart of Los Angeles, supporting efficient, transparent transactions in one of the most competitive real estate markets in the country.

About New Venture Escrow

New Venture Escrow is an independent escrow provider transforming the industry through proprietary technology and a commitment to efficiency, transparency, and service. With multiple offices across Southern California, the company empowers real estate professionals with systems that elevate the experience for both agents and their clients.

New Venture Escrow Sherman Oaks

Phone: (818) 732-0989

Email: [email protected]

Website: NewVentureEscrow.com

SOURCE New Venture Escrow